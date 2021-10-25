Marsh To Recognize Clients With Robust ESG Frameworks

Marsh, the world's leading insurance broker and risk advisor, today announced the launch of a new directors and officers liability (D&O) insurance initiative that will recognize US-based clients with superior environmental, social, and governance (ESG)...

Marsh, the world's leading insurance broker and risk advisor, today announced the launch of a new directors and officers liability (D&O) insurance initiative that will recognize US-based clients with superior environmental, social, and governance (ESG) frameworks.

Under the initiative, participating Marsh clients will engage with select international law firms including Norton Rose Fulbright and Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP to independently review, evaluate, and, in some cases, bolster their ESG frameworks. Subject to underwriting, Marsh clients will then be considered for preferred D&O policy terms and conditions on ESG-related exposures - such as climate change disclosures and representations - from four participating D&O carriers: American International Group Inc.; Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance; Sompo International; and Zurich North America.

The move comes amid an uptick in ESG-related stakeholder activism and litigation, as well as an evolving global regulatory environment. It also demonstrates how investing in robust ESG initiatives can positively impact organizations' bottom lines.

"Our clients have endured one of the most challenging D&O markets in decades, and the risk landscape is only intensifying, especially as it relates to ESG issues like climate change and diversity," said Maureen Gorman, a Managing Director in Marsh's US FINPRO Practice. "As clients continue to invest in ESG initiatives, it is right that they be recognized as a better risk by underwriters. By working with these select law firms, we are ensuring clients have access to leading independent ESG expertise that can help validate and elevate their ESG efforts, becoming eligible for more favorable coverage."

Amy Barnes, Head of Climate & Sustainability Strategy at Marsh, added: "Marsh is proud to introduce D&O coverage enhancements that recognize organizations taking a proactive approach to managing the risks associated with ESG, including the transition to a low-carbon economy. We look forward to replicating this initiative in London and in other parts of the world over the coming months. Marsh McLennan has co-led the product and services development workstream of the Prince of Wales' Sustainable Markets Initiative Insurance Task Force, and we are pleased to be driving climate positive innovation in our industry."

About Marsh

Marsh is the world's leading insurance broker and risk advisor. With around 40,000 colleagues operating in more than 130 countries, Marsh serves commercial and individual clients with data-driven risk solutions and advisory services. Marsh is a business of Marsh McLennan (MMC) - Get Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Report, the world's leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. With annual revenue over $19 billion, Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading businesses: Marsh, Guy Carpenter, Mercer and Oliver Wyman. For more information, visit mmc.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter or subscribe to BRINK.

