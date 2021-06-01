Marsh McLennan Names Nick Studer President & CEO Of Oliver Wyman Group And Vice Chair Of Marsh McLennan

Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world's leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people, today announced that Nick Studer has been appointed President and CEO of Oliver Wyman Group effective July 1, 2021.

Marsh McLennan (MMC) - Get Report, the world's leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people, today announced that Nick Studer has been appointed President and CEO of Oliver Wyman Group effective July 1, 2021. Mr. Studer will also become a Vice Chair of Marsh McLennan and join the company's Executive Committee.

In this role, Mr. Studer will lead all businesses across the Oliver Wyman Group, including NERA, Lippincott and OW Actuarial, and continue serving as Managing Partner of Oliver Wyman's management consulting business, a role he assumed earlier this year. Mr. Studer will report to Dan Glaser, President and CEO of Marsh McLennan.

"Nick has led many of Oliver Wyman's major practices in his 23 years with the business, and every one of them has been the better for his guidance. In addition to his work with clients, he has been a leading voice for change and a major driver of our Inclusion and Diversity agenda," said Mr. Glaser. "His understanding of how to make businesses and people thrive will be indispensable as we build our enterprise's shared future."

Mr. Studer has led the Corporate & Institutional Banking and Risk practices, the Financial Services practice, and most recently Oliver Wyman's Consumer, Industrials and Service practices. He was elected Partner in 2003 and has served on Oliver Wyman's Executive Committee since 2012. In addition to his work with clients, he has been a leader of various Inclusion and Diversity efforts within the management consulting business and was named a Top 20 advocate by Involve/Empower.

Mr. Studer succeeds Scott McDonald, who has served as President of Oliver Wyman since 2012, and has just been appointed CEO of the British Council, the UK's international organization for cultural relations and educational opportunities. Mr. McDonald leaves Oliver Wyman after a distinguished 26-year career at the firm.

Mr. Glaser described Mr. McDonald's time leading Oliver Wyman, "As CEO he led the unification of Oliver Wyman and its transformation in 2018 with a new, comprehensive business strategy. His focus has always been on creating impact for our people, our clients, the communities in which we live and work, and the world at large. We thank him for his numerous contributions and wish him continued success."

About Marsh McLennan

Marsh McLennan (MMC) - Get Report is the world's leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. The Company's 76,000 colleagues advise clients in 130 countries. With annual revenue of $17 billion, Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading businesses. Marsh provides data-driven risk advisory services and insurance solutions to commercial and consumer clients. Guy Carpenter develops advanced risk, reinsurance and capital strategies that help clients grow profitably and pursue emerging opportunities. Mercer delivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help organizations redefine the world of work, reshape retirement and investment outcomes, and unlock health and wellbeing for a changing workforce. Oliver Wyman serves as a critical strategic, economic and brand advisor to private sector and governmental clients. For more information, visit mmc.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @mmc_global or subscribe to BRINK .

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210601005210/en/