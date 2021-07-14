Marsh McLennan Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Board of Directors of Marsh McLennan (MMC) - Get Report today declared a 15% increase in the quarterly dividend from $0.465 to $0.535 per share on outstanding common stock, payable on August 13, 2021, to stockholders of record on July 29, 2021.

About Marsh McLennan

