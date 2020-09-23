Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Board of Directors of Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) - Get Report today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.465 per share on outstanding common stock, payable on November 13, 2020, to stockholders of record on October 9, 2020.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan (MMC) - Get Report is the world's leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. The Company's 76,000 colleagues advise clients in over 130 countries. With annual revenue of $17 billion, Marsh & McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading businesses. Marsh advises individual and commercial clients of all sizes on insurance broking and innovative risk management solutions. Guy Carpenter develops advanced risk, reinsurance and capital strategies that help clients grow profitably and pursue emerging opportunities. Mercer delivers advice and solutions to help organizations reshape work, retirement, investment and health outcomes for a changing workforce. Oliver Wyman serves as a critical strategic, economic and brand advisor to private sector and governmental clients. For more information, visit mmc.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter or subscribe to BRINK.

