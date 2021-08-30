Mars Wrigley Introduces Next Generation Aerated Gummies, STARBURST® Airs

Coming Soon To A Candy Aisle Near You: STARBURST® Airs are a light and airy gummi innovation with flavor packed into each bite

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, STARBURST® announced its latest innovation, STARBURST Airs - a next generation aerated gummi candy that will begin hitting shelves this fall. Different from your typical gummi candy, STARBURST Airs feature a new, inflated texture resulting in a bouncy gummi with all the flavor of the STARBURST you know and love. STARBURST Airs are where original STARBURST candy meets a fluffy, aerated experience that will make fans wonder, how do they get all the mouthwatering flavor of a STARBURST in a pillow-like bite?

"STARBURST is delivering better moments and more smiles to gummi fans with our next generation aerated gummies - STARBURST Airs," said Justin Hollyn-Taub, Senior Director, US Fruit Snacks for Mars Wrigley. "STARBURST Airs are reimagined gummies that will leave candy-lovers enamored with the combination of STARBURST flavors in a pillow-like texture."

STARBURST Airs will begin hitting shelves at select retailers this fall, with nationwide availability beginning in 2022. STARBURST Airs are available in Original and Sour Tropical packs featuring beloved STARBURST flavors, including strawberry, lemon, orange and cherry in Original packs, and sour kiwi, strawberry, pineapple, passion fruit and mango in Sour Tropical packs. These new, light and airy gummies will be available in 4.3 oz PEG bags.

For more information on STARBURST Airs, follow @Starburst on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook and join in on the conversation using #STARBURSTAirs.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATEDFor more than a century, Mars, Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This idea is at the center of who we have always been as a global, family-owned business. Today, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving in ways that affirm our commitment to making a positive impact on the world around us.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of confectionery, food, and petcare products and services, we employ 125,000 dedicated Associates who are all moving in the same direction: forward. With $40 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M'S®, MILKY WAY®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, ORBIT®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, SKITTLES®, BEN'S ORIGINAL™, WHISKAS®, COCOAVIA®, and 5™; and take care of half of the world's pets through our nutrition, health and services businesses, including AniCura, Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl®, Linnaeus, and VCA™.

We know we can only be truly successful if our partners and the communities in which we operate prosper as well. The Mars Five Principles - Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom - inspire our Associates to take action every day to help create a world tomorrow in which the planet, its people and pets can thrive. The Mars Compass , inspired by the Economics of Mutuality, is used to measure the company's progress in service of its purpose; The world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today.

For more information about Mars, please visit mars.com . Join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mars-wrigley-introduces-next-generation-aerated-gummies-starburst-airs-301365250.html

SOURCE Mars Wrigley Confectionery