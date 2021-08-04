Mars Wrigley Introduces M&M'S® Crunchy Cookie To Deliver Better Moments And More Smiles To Fans Through A Timeless Flavor Combination

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, M&M'S® unveiled its latest product innovation, M&M'S Crunchy Cookie, which features a great-tasting crunchy center covered in delicious milk chocolate, all wrapped in the colorful, iconic M&M'S candy shell. The delicious new offering combines two beloved treats - M&M'S and chocolate chip cookies - as a special take on a timeless favorite meant to inspire consumer connection, while creating better moments and more smiles to shape a world that is connected, caring and celebratory.

A great balance between cookie and chocolate, M&M'S Crunchy Cookie taps into America's favorite cookie, chocolate chip, and offers a nostalgically satisfying treat with the taste and texture only M&M'S can deliver on.

"M&M'S has a long history of developing innovation inspired by consumers' favorite sweet and savory treats," said Allison Miazga-Bedrick, Senior Brand Director, Mars Wrigley. "Our focus on developing innovation that meets consumer preference and their desire for variety, delivers on our promise to bring better moments to our fans, in this case, by putting a crunchy texture at the center of their favorite chocolate candies."

Mars Wrigley remains agile following an unprecedented year. An iconic brand within the Mars Wrigley portfolio, M&M'S is celebrating its 80 th anniversary this year with new products such as M&M'S MIX and M&M'S White Chocolate Pretzel Snowballs (new for the holiday season this year), and the latest M&M'S store at Mall of America, which opened earlier this year.

M&M'S Crunchy Cookie will be available nationwide beginning March 2022 in Single (1.35 ounces), Share (2.83 ounces) and Sharing Stand Up Pouch (7.4 ounces) sizes. For more information, visit M&M'S on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or at MMS.com.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATEDFor more than a century, Mars, Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This idea is at the center of who we have always been as a global, family-owned business. Today, Mars is transforming, innovating and evolving in ways that affirm our commitment to making a positive impact on the world around us.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of confectionery, food, and petcare products and services, we employ 125,000 dedicated Associates who are all moving in the same direction: forward. With $40 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, MILKY WAY®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, ORBIT®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, SKITTLES®, BEN'S ORIGINAL™, WHISKAS®, COCOAVIA®, and 5™; and take care of half of the world's pets through our nutrition, health and services businesses, including AniCura, Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl®, Linnaeus, and VCA™.

We know we can only be truly successful if our partners and the communities in which we operate prosper as well. The Mars Five Principles - Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom - inspire our Associates to take action every day to help create a world tomorrow in which the planet, its people and pets can thrive. The Mars Compass, inspired by the Economics of Mutuality, is used to measure the company's progress in service of its purpose; The world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today.

For more information about Mars, please visit mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mars-wrigley-introduces-mms-crunchy-cookie-to-deliver-better-moments-and-more-smiles-to-fans-through-a-timeless-flavor-combination-301347877.html

SOURCE Mars Wrigley