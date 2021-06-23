Mars Wrigley Celebrates The Holidays With Two New Festive Products, Bringing Better Moments And More Smiles To Fans This Holiday Season

NEWARK, N.J., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Two of Mars Wrigley's iconic candy brands, M&M'S® and DOVE® Chocolate, will each introduce a new, festive flavor for the upcoming holiday season: M&M'S White Chocolate Pretzel Snowballs and DOVE Milk Chocolate Toffee Almond Crunch PROMISES®.

"Our fans celebrate our innovative seasonal flavors every year," said Tanya Berman, Seasonal Marketing for Mars Wrigley. "This year, we wanted to deliver even more smiles to consumers ahead of the holiday season with an early announcement of our festive new flavor combinations - white chocolate and pretzel in M&M'S White Chocolate Pretzel Snowballs, and almonds and toffee in DOVE Milk Chocolate Toffee Almond Crunch."

The limited-edition M&M'S Whie Chocolate Pretzel Snowballs is the perfect balance of salty and sweet, combining a rich, white chocolate shell with a crunchy, pretzel-filled center that delivers big on holiday cheer. Whether they are a holiday candy bowl staple this year or being used to decorate a gingerbread house, M&M'S White Chocolate Pretzel Snowballs are the ultimate flavor-packed treat that will bring together sweet and savory lovers alike. Created exclusively for the 2021 holiday season, the newest M&M'S variety will be available in a Single (1.14 oz.), Share Size (2.83 oz.) and Laydown Bag (7.44 oz.).

The limited-edition DOVE Milk Chocolate Toffee Almond Crunch PROMISES deliciously nod to the classic flavors of the season, featuring crunchy almond toffee covered in silky-smooth decadent milk chocolate. Each milk chocolate is wrapped individually in festive wrapping with a special message on the inside, making them a perfect addition to holiday candy dishes, seasonal soirees, decorating and gifting. The new PROMISES will be available in a Laydown Bag (7.94 oz).

The new M&M'S White Chocolate Pretzel Snowballs and DOVE Milk Chocolate Toffee Almond Crunch PROMISES will become available nationwide starting September 2021.

More details on how both M&M'S and DOVE will be spreading holiday cheer will be shared later this year. For more information, visit M&M'S on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or at MMS.com, and visit DOVE Chocolate on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or at DOVEChocolate.com.

