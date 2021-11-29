Mars Growth, A Liquidity Group Fund, Provides Disprz With $5 Million In Funding

Mars Growth, a Liquidity Group and MUFG joint venture fund, provided $5 million in growth credit for Disprz, an India-based (Global) enterprises SaaS company that offers an AI and cognitive science-based learning and skilling suite that embeds into...

Mars Growth, a Liquidity Group and MUFG joint venture fund, provided $5 million in growth credit for Disprz, an India-based (Global) enterprises SaaS company that offers an AI and cognitive science-based learning and skilling suite that embeds into businesses, aligns with team goals and ensures breakthrough performance for all types of workforces and industries.

The term sheet was provided with Liquidity Group's usual record breaking speed, which included just 24 hours due diligence utilizing the Liquidity Analysis machine learning platform. The transaction brings Liquidity Groups deployment to companies in excess of $800 million. The company expects to surpass $1 billion by year end 2021.

Mars Growth is excited about Disprz's growth during this era of transformation in both the workplace and in education. Their technology puts them at the forefront of helping businesses prepare their workforce for the new working models of the future. Mars Growth is fully committed to supporting high growth companies with scalable funding that helps them continue to create value and efficiencies in their market. Disprz's technology-driven approach includes identifying the right skills needed by each business, assessing current levels of employee proficiency, skill-building that turns learning into action, and analytical tools that measure and adapt to ever-evolving needs.

"This transaction reflects our strategy of moving at light speed to provide the growth funding companies need to expand and make an impact on the world," said Ron Daniel, CEO and co-founder of Liquidity Group. "Our machine learning due diligence system enabled us to deploy funding in support of Disprz's rapid growth."

Founded in 2015, by Subramanian Viswanathan, CEO and Kuljit Chada, COO Disprz has headquarters in Mumbai, India and offices in Chennai, Gurugram, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Bangkok, Singapore, New Jersey, and Dubai. The company seeks to empower business with solutions built with enterprise-grade security that are mobile-friendly and cloud-native. Disprz's unparalleled agile deployments are tailored to customer needs with swift implementations through plug-and-play configurations. Today more than 200 enterprises including Amazon, Coca-Cola, Uber, and GE Aviation are clients, with more than 1.2 million learners in 120 countries.

"Disprz is a pioneering company that helps businesses make sure they have the skills and abilities they need both today and in the future," said Yaron Primovich, Managing Director of Mars Growth. " We are pleased to partner with Disprz and work with their great team."

"The Mars team not only provided us a great financial alternative to enable accelerated growth but also validated our plans and ambitions through their 'Liquidity Analysis' platform," said Disprz Co-Founder and CEO Subramanian Viswanathan (Subbu). "The entire process was effortless and took just 24 hours before they presented us with a term sheet. Their financing is a great option for us in fueling our growth — it gives us a lot of flexibility on draw-downs and most importantly, provides non-dilutive capital. At Disprz, we empower organizations and teams to find opportunities in disruption. The future belongs to those who are ready for what's next. We're here to help organizations thrive by creating a continuous learning and skilling force for their employees."

About Liquidity Group:

Founded in 2018, the Liquidity Group is a global capital market credit automation company and fund manager providing growth capital through funds focused on the US, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. Liquidity Group's subsidiary fund, Singapore-based Mars Growth Capital, and its partner MUFG [MUFG:NYSE] jointly handle the company's South East Asia activity. It combines real-time data with proprietary machine learning technology to offer tailored financing that matches a company's future growth. Liquidity Group operates three main divisions: Analysis, Capital, and Market Syndication, which together provide global lenders a complete cycle of scaled and quick credit deployment. https://www.liquiditygroup.com

About Disprz:

Founded in 2015, Disprz has helped more than 200 global organizations redefine their digital skilling and learning experiences by combining the art of learning with the science of software and data. Based in Chennai and Mumbai in India, Disprz has offices in seven countries. Disprz builds skills in the talented people that power global brands. https://disprz.com

