Marrow Access Technologies Announces The Full US Market Release Of The SmartShot® Marrow Access Device

SmartShot MicroNeedling is a new option for orthopedic joint preservation that is less disruptive to native bone and provides greater access than traditional marrow stimulation techniques

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine annual meeting, Marrow Access Technologies announced full US market release of the SmartShot Marrow Access Device.

"We've leveraged decades of orthopedic regeneration research and years of development to bring this less invasive solution to market," said Dr. Jason Koh, Mark R. Neaman Family Chair of Orthopaedic Surgery; Director, Orthopaedic Institute at NorthShore University HealthSystem.

During limited market release, SmartShot was used to treat hundreds of patients suffering from orthopedic injuries, including applications in the knee, shoulder, ankle, hip, and elbow. SmartShot uses a patented mechanism to create 1mm channels into bone to stimulate the patient's own healing reaction. The penetration of the outer layers of bone allows blood and stem cells to activate cartilage, ligament, and tendon healing. In a recently published independently funded and peer-reviewed study, bioengineering scientists at the University of Pennsylvania concluded that SmartShot best preserved the underlying subchondral bone compared to traditional marrow access approaches.

The Campbell Clinic ( Memphis, TN) was among the limited release sites.

"This is a novel tool that serves to enhance joint biology," said Dr. Fred Azar, Chief of Staff at the Campbell Clinic, as well as Professor and Director of the Sports Medicine Fellowship program in the University of Tennessee-Campbell Clinic Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and Biomedical Engineering. "SmartShot offers a precise and consistent solution for cartilage injuries without the negative effects of other microfracture and drilling techniques."

Dr. Carroll Jones, Foot and Ankle Surgery Fellowship Director at OrthoCarolina ( Charlotte, NC), was among the first to treat patients with cartilage injuries of the ankle.

"SmartShot improves our ability to access cartilage lesions of the ankle with a much less invasive and far more precise approach than legacy cartilage repair techniques."

SmartShot is commercially available in the United States with rapidly expanding distribution.

Founded in 2017, Marrow Access Technologies is focused on developing orthopedic surgical solutions that leverage the body's natural healing for repair and regeneration of cartilage and other soft tissue.

