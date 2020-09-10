Marrone Bio Innovations To Present At H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

DAVIS, Calif., Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (MBII) - Get Report ("Marrone Bio" or the "Company"), an international leader in providing growers with sustainable bioprotection and plant health solutions to support global agricultural needs, today announced that management will present at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference taking place virtually September 14 - 16, 2020.

Jim Boyd, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to host a virtual presentation during the conference as follows and will participate in one-on-one meetings with Chief Executive Officer Kevin Helash throughout the day.

H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment ConferenceDate: Monday, September 14, 2020 Time: 11:30 a.m. Eastern time (8:30 a.m. Pacific time) Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/hcw7/mbii/1589721

A live audio webcast and archive of the conference presentation will be available using the webcast link above. For more information on the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative.

About Marrone Bio InnovationsMarrone Bio Innovations Inc. (MBII) - Get Report is a growth-oriented company leading the movement to a more sustainable world through the discovery, development and sale of innovative biological products for crop protection, plant health and waterway systems treatment that help customers operate more sustainably while increasing their return on investment. MBI has screened over 18,000 microorganisms and 350 plant extracts, leveraging its in-depth knowledge of plant and soil microbiomes enhanced by advanced molecular technologies and natural product chemistry to rapidly develop seven product lines. Supported by a robust portfolio of over 400 issued and pending patents, MBI's currently available commercial products are Regalia ®, Stargus ®, Grandevo ®, Venerate ®, Majestene ®, Haven ®, Pacesetter™, Zelto ® Jet Oxide ® and Jet Ag ® and Zequanox ®, with a next-generation insecticide-nematicide, a breakthrough bioherbicide and a biofumigant in the Company's product pipeline. MBI's Pro Farm Finland-based subsidiary employs a proprietary technology derived from wood waste to stimulate plant growth and improve plant health, resulting in improved yields and crop quality. Products include UBP™ 110, Foramin ®, UBP™ Seed Treatment, Foramin ® ST. Learn more about Marrone Bio Innovations at www. marrone bio.com . We also use our investor relations website, https://investors.marronebio.com, as well as our corporate Twitter account, @Marronebio, as means of disclosing material non-public information, and encourage our investors and others to monitor and review the information we make public in these locations. Follow us on social media: Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram .

Marrone Bio Innovations Forward Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations and plans, including assumptions underlying such statements, are forward-looking statements, and should not be relied upon as representing MBI's views as of any subsequent date. Examples of such statements include statements regarding the timing of Helash's employment and appointment to the company's board of directors and the company's goals for future performance. Such forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including the recent uncertainty in the global economy and industry-specific economy caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, consumer, regulatory and other factors affecting demand for the Company's products, weather, regulatory and other factors affecting demand for the MBI's products, any difficulty in marketing MBI's products in its target markets, competition in the market for pest management products, lack of understanding of bio-based pest management products by customers and growers, and adverse decisions by regulatory agencies and other relevant third parties. Additional information that could lead to material changes in MBI's performance is contained in its filings with the SEC. MBI is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any responsibility to, update or alter forward-looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of current information, future events or otherwise.

