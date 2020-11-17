Marriott Marquis Houston Launches Texas Winter Lights Event

New poolside event provides outdoor experience for guests to walk through or float under a display of lights surrounding the hotel's iconic Texas-shaped lazy river

HOUSTON, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marriott Marquis Houston brings about a new poolside tradition with their Inaugural Texas Winter Lights Event, an interactive walk-through or float-under light experience available on the 60,000 square-foot Parkview Terrace, November 20 through January 3, 2021. Every night, from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. the hotel's iconic Texas-shaped lazy river will be surrounded by one-mile worth of sparkling lights, providing an interactive light experience 110-feet above street level, complete with stunning views of downtown Houston skyline, overlooking Discovery Green Park. Light displays include Light Up Sports lawn, Glow Garden, Hanging Icicles and various Instagram-worthy set ups. The infinity pool and lazy river are heated to 80 degrees so guests can enjoy the full pool experience this winter. Event guests can purchase s'mores kits to enjoy at the fire pits, rent a cabana for the evening, and enjoy a variety of dining and beverage options. On Thursday nights the hotel will play holiday movies poolside. Friday and Saturday nights provide an elevated event experience with a dedicated Beer Garden, tap takeover from select beverage partners, giveaways and lively music. All attendees will receive a complimentary souvenir.

Texas Winter Lights at Marriott Marquis Houston is available to all registered guests staying November 20 through January 3rd. General Admission tickets are available for the public to experience the event Monday through Thursday. Tickets are $5 for children age 2-6 and $15 for ages 7 and up. Entrance to the event over the weekend is exclusive for registered guests of the hotel and included in room reservation. Full event information, including booking a stay or purchasing tickets, can be found on the hotel's website at https://www.marriott.com/hotels/hotel-information/fitness-spa-services/details-3/houmq-marriott-marquis-houston/.

The downtown Houston hotel is offering special Holiday rates for two-night stays over select dates this winter, starting at $143 a night with a $20 F&B credit. One-night stays are also available to book in Pool View rooms, which overlook the pool and provide stunning views of the Texas Winter Lights Event.

About Marriott Marquis HoustonMarriott Marquis Houston is a cosmopolitan oasis located in the heart of downtown Houston. The hotel's Parkview Terrace is home to the one-of-a-kind Texas-shaped rooftop lazy river, a rooftop infinity pool, and a large-scale special events pavilion overlooking Discovery Green Park. The hotel features 1,000 guest rooms, over 100,000 square feet of meeting space—including Houston's largest ballroom—a full-service spa and fitness center, and six food & beverage outlets. For more information, please visit Marriott Marquis Houston online. Follow them on Instagram and Facebook.

