Marriott Bonvoy Portfolio Of Brands Expands In Distinctive & Inviting Leisure Locales This Summer Season

BETHESDA, Md., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's extraordinary portfolio of 30 hotel brands, award-winning loyalty program, and endless experiences, is setting the stage for a sensational summer with getaway-worthy hotel openings. Recent social listening research conducted on behalf of Marriott saw a significant year-over-year uptick in searches for one-of-a-kind stays (+106%), suggesting consumers are craving more authentic and unique hotel experiences.

With consumers continuing to show strong summer travel intent, here are several recent and upcoming openings to inspire their next adventure.

Second Chances in Unexpected CitiesFollowing a year of little to no travel, the term 'revenge travel' has fueled consumers to avenge their lost plans and many pivoting to unexpected locations in secondary cities. Located a few hours from the bustling metropolis of Shanghai resides Nanjing (or 'Southern Capital'), a cultural destination steeped in historical heritage. Slated to open later this month, The Westin Nanjing Resort & Spa and CAST Nanjing, Autograph Collection will be the area's first destination with two brands under one roof, delivering two distinctive experiences for leisure travelers. Opening in June, Moxy Nanjing Jiangning will bring a vibrant and stylish hotel experience for the young at heart. These new openings complement a growing portfolio of hotels in the region including Courtyard Nanjing Jiangning and The Sifang Hotel Nanjing, Autograph Collection, which both opened in April.

Across to Europe along Norway's southwestern coast is Bergen, a World Heritage City with unspoiled nature and picturesque outdoor life. Shaking up the hospitality scene, Moxy Bergen opened its doors in May with the brand's signature playful spirit beginning with check-in at the bar, small but smart bedrooms, and stylish communal spaces with local art. Over in the Romanian capital of Bucharest, The Marmorosch Bucharest, Autograph Collection is slated to open this summer. Housed inside a former bank, guests can expect to be welcomed with a rich heritage, four unique dining experiences, and nods to its building history weaved throughout including a chance for guests to engrave their own coin in the original vault.

Idyllic Island GetawaysSunbathers and seclusion seekers are long overdue for their next escape and these locales are certain to be on any list. A destination revered for its beauty, the Maldives will welcome two stunning new resorts, each with their own unique take on the archipelagic state. The three islands of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, which opened June 1, serve as a base for discovering all the archipelago has to offer. Featuring a minimalist design that highlights sea views and pristine beaches, the resort includes beachfront and overwater villas with private infinity pools, an overwater spa, seven culinary experiences, wedding venues, Ritz Kids Club with daily adventures, and access to Fari Marina with elevated shopping, dining and entertainment. Nestled just north on Thilamaafushi Island, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa - set to open in late summer - will reflect mid-century design aesthetics inspired by the golden era of travel, presented through a Maldivian lens. Guests can expect to choose from a selection of villas from beach to two-bedroom, dine at six restaurants and bars, and enjoy Le Méridien's signature brand programs that evoke the glamour of a summer spent on the French Riviera. This includes "Au Soleil", which encourages a summer state of mind with activations at "Golden Hour", the magical hour at the end of a day under the sun; and Le Scoop by Le Méridien, which invites guests to pair a glass of rosé with a refreshing scoop of gelato or sorbet.

From one celebrated island to another, Hotel Riomar, Ibiza, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel - set to open in July - will mark the brand's debut on Spain's iconic White Isle. Where River (Rio) meets Sea (Mar), the resort will bring balance and serenity through a harmonious connection with nature. Experiences include camera-ready room views, casual alfresco dining at The Ocean Brasserie & Bar, and a 'secret garden' for acoustic music nights.

Situated on Greece's western coast enclosed amongst a magical landscape, Domes of Corfu, Autograph Collection - slated to open its doors mid-July - invites families and couples to explore new ways of living and being within a community of likeminded spirits. Elegantly designed with striking domed architecture, Domes of Corfu will feature 233 rooms and suites each with its own private patio or veranda, four signature dining and bar concepts, award-winning Soma Spa, three swimming pools with adults-only areas, and the KiEPOS Kids Club.

Eco-Adventure RetreatsAs conscious travel and environmental awareness continues to gain global traction, consumers are looking for ways to explore unique wonders of the world in a thoughtful way. Located at the gateway to the Grand Teton National Park in Jackson, WY, The Cloudveil, Autograph Collection, which opened in late May, captures a true sense of place and offers a modern sanctuary inspired by the organic elements of its locale. The property features 100 guest rooms and suites, a bistro-style restaurant and bar, an expansive rooftop terrace overlooking Jackson's Town Square and Snow King Mountain, a tranquil outdoor pool and garden, and much more, all designed with the destination in mind.

Marking Tribute Portfolio's debut in Africa, Ciêla, Lusaka, a Tribute Portfolio Resort & Spa - slated to open this month - will be located just outside of Zambia's capital city Lusaka surrounded by a scenic, tranquil estate. Perfectly positioned for guests to experience Zambia's mesmerizing wilderness and astonishing wildlife, the resort will offer 249 guest rooms, with a design inspired by the natural surroundings, and distinctive experiences including a microbrewery and a rejuvenating spa.

Across the Atlantic Ocean, Colombia is the second most biodiverse country in the world with 10 percent of the Earth's flora and fauna. In the rising artistic and culinary city of Bogotá, Residence Inn Bogotá will bring the longer stay brand's flexible and intuitive spaces to the destination with its planned opening this month. Day trips are encouraged to discover the country's natural wonders such as Parque Nacional Natural Chingaza, a sprawling national park with glacial lakes and mountain ranges, and the city's nearby mountain peak, Monserrate, providing sweeping views of the capital. After a long day of exploring, guests can enjoy the comfort of the hotel's apartment-style suites featuring separate living, sleeping, and dining areas.

