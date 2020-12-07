Marriott Bonvoy Celebrates The Holiday Season With An Enchanting Campaign For Those Dreaming Of An Escape

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's travel program, announces the unwrapping of its global holiday campaign, spotlighting its portfolio of 30 leading brands and suite of offerings with a hopeful illumination of travel this season and into the new year. Inspiring staycations, road trips, and all the travel opportunities that reside just around the corner, the animated digital and social effort creates an extravagant visual world through a magical storybook narrative reminding people that joy can be near.

"While this year has challenged how we all think of the typical holiday season, we sought to create an emotive message to inspire those dreaming of travel now and beyond the holiday season," said Brian Povinelli, Senior Vice President, Brand, Loyalty, and Portfolio Marketing, Marriott International. "This new campaign reminds us of memorable travel experiences and highlights the joy and anticipation of an escape, whether that's a staycation near home, or plans for future travel at any of our 30 extraordinary brands around the globe."

Tapping into the world's unique desire for the holidays this year and new ways to experience travel, the campaign is enlivened through the use of illustrations to create an energetic visual world that showcases all the holiday delights the 30 brands of Marriott Bonvoy has to offer. From a personalized welcome at The Ritz-Carlton, to breathtaking room views at Sheraton Hotels, and a Heavenly Spa by Westin™ moment, the campaign offers a glimpse into a few of the beloved experiences that await.

Whether it's a staycation with the kids, a new place to call home for the holidays, or simply a spacious suite to eat, drink, and be merry, there are a variety of offers that invite travelers to make it a season of serenity. Available every Wednesday, Marriott Bonvoy™ Escapes is a five-day promotion, where Marriott Bonvoy members save 25% and non-members save 20% on stays at participating hotels throughout the United States, Canada, Caribbean, and Latin America. Looking to escape into the great outdoors, Marriott Bonvoy offers discounted rates for stays at more than 400 properties located near national parks. Beginning December 8, Homes & Villas by Marriott International will offer up to 10% off popular destinations through its 'Best of 2020' promotion. With the permeance of remote work gaining strength, travelers have opted to stay longer while working and exploring, research indicates. The holiday season and beyond invites more opportunities to break up the monotony. The latest offering from Marriott Bonvoy allows guests to work anywhere with Day Pass, Stay Pass, and Play Pass. Flexible cancellation policies allow guests to plan worry-free getaways and book with peace of mind. If unable to be with loved ones this holiday season, travelers can give the gift of travel with a Marriott Bonvoy gift card or bring the hotel experience home or to a loved one with curated gifts from Marriott's portfolio of hotel brands available on Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques.

The new animated holiday campaign stemmed from research findings on the power of animation as an engaging instrument to express an idea and invite curiosity, imagination, and magic. Research shows, from an early age, people are programmed to enjoy animation even into adulthood as it evokes warm memories. The campaign is comprised of display, :06 and :15 second films, social, and is anchored by a :70 hero film that follows a family to a spectrum of hotels within the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio, highlighting how their festivities are made brighter with the help of a magical suitcase. Embodying the renowned spirit of Marriott hospitality, the suitcase serves as a nostalgic guide leading the family beyond their screens and into the world of holiday joy beyond their own home.

To explore more and book a reservation, visit joyisnear.marriott.com. To learn more about the cleanliness protocols Marriott International has implemented to address the health and safety challenges presented by COVID-19, please visit clean.marriott.com.

About Marriott BonvoyMarriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's travel program, comprises the company's portfolio of 30 hotel brands and home rental offering Homes & Villas by Marriott International. Members can earn and redeem points for stays and accelerate the points they earn with co-branded credit cards from JP Morgan Chase and American Express. The program offers exclusive member experiences and destination tours and adventures on Marriott Bonvoy Moments. When members book direct on Marriott.com they receive perks including free and enhanced Wi-Fi and exclusive member-only rates, and on the Marriott app they enjoy mobile check-in and checkout, Mobile Requests and, wherever available, Mobile Key. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit MarriottBonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Marriott InternationalMarriott International, Inc. (MAR) - Get Report is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,500 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 132 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy™, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

