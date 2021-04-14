MARQUE Mentor Launches Luxury Handbag Authentication Courses For Resellers

"The Beginner's Course to Luxury Handbag Authentication" is the Platform's Latest Offering for Member Education, Guidance, and Technical Support, as Reselling's Popularity Continues to Grow.

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MARQUE Mentor, the educational arm of MARQUE Luxury, launched the newest addition to their Private Learning Platform (PLP) today with online courses on the growth and continued education in the luxury resale industry. Volume One, "The Beginner's Course to Luxury Handbag Authentication," is the first in the series.

MARQUE Mentor equips new entrants to the luxury reselling industry with direct access to approved experts, service providers, and educational tools. MARQUE Mentor started in response to the growing demand seen from clients using MARQUE Luxury, the luxury wholesale industry's leading supplier and authority of pre-owned goods, to better equip users to run their independent businesses.

In 2020, Customs and Border Patrol confiscated $1.3 billion worth of counterfeit goods in the U.S., with many being passed off as authentic and genuine on reselling marketplaces and social media accounts. MARQUE Mentor courses prepare participants with the proper training and accompanying physical books. The push to educate, led by industry veteran and Marque Mentor Co-Founder Deanna Thompson, was created in response to what she viewed as a gap across the luxury brand space.

"Watching a large number of fakes infiltrate online shopping marketplaces and social media is what motivates our team to create resources for sellers and shoppers alike. Under our guidance, MARQUE Mentor participants can avoid these scams, which will continue to rise as reselling grows," explains Thompson. "Counterfeits, which are flat out dangerous for a multitude of environmental, labor, and safety reasons, pose major risks to all consumers. Online resellers should be held to a higher standard and work to eradicate the issue."

"Since 2017, we've focused on providing the best value to our clientele and network," adds President and MARQUE Luxury Founder. "Our first addition to the PLP, ' The Beginner's Course to Luxury Handbag Authentication' will equip both those getting started and small business owners with confidence."

Divided into six volumes and following a beginner's foundational course, the classes are available to Marque Mentor members and anyone interested in learning more about luxury brands. The related books are available for individual purchase. For more information, pricing details, and to join, visit https://www.marquementor.com/.

About MARQUE Mentor

Luxury industry veterans Deanna Thompson and Quentin Caruana created MARQUE Mentor as a trustworthy place to receive guidance, support, and education for anyone looking to start their own luxury resale business.

Through the Private Learning Platform (PLP), Members receive real-time guidance and support from advisors. Experts quickly answer topics ranging from business licensing to authentication. With the addition of the MARQUE Mentor School, where courses are available to anyone, MARQUE Mentor has established itself as a partner to the luxury resale industry and a beacon of trust within the space.

https://www.marquementor.com/

Media Contact Michelle Yampolsky-Gomez201-618-7741 307446@email4pr.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marque-mentor-launches-luxury-handbag-authentication-courses-for-resellers-301268571.html

SOURCE MARQUE Mentor