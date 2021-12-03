MARQUE Luxury Opens Next Re-commerce Hub In Houston, Texas

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MARQUE Luxury, the leading authority in wholesale authentic pre-owned designer goods, announced the newest opening of a Re-commerce Hub in Houston, Texas, designed to offer all the exclusive needs for their current and future wholesale partners in the geographic area.

Steps from The Woodlands Mall, located at 2441 High Timbers, this Re-commerce Hub will display all of the high-end product category offerings including designer bags, watches, jewelry, and accessories. Additionally, MARQUE Luxury's digital inventory catalog will be available for purchase at the location as well.

With access to thousands of authentic pre-owned luxury brands including Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Chanel, Hermes, and more, partners are able to receive a tailored experience. Re-commerce hubs offer wholesale clients the ability to curate their pre-owned luxury goods needs, as well as the option to be able to sell items to MARQUE Luxury in exchange for credit to refresh their business inventory offerings.

Founded in 2017, MARQUE Luxury has established itself as the most trusted name in B2B wholesale providing authenticated pre-owned luxury handbags, small leather goods, accessories, watches, and jewelry. Based in Irvine, CA MARQUE Luxury has a presence worldwide with Re-commerce Hubs in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Dallas, Atlanta, New York, Miami, and Charlotte alongside international hubs in Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and more. MARQUE Luxury promotes sustainability by being part of the circular economy and providing authenticated pre-owned luxury.

"Our team is looking forward to strengthening our existing wholesale customers and building new relationships in the Houston area.

We are opening doors to new possibilities. Our goal of extending the life of luxury and working toward a more sustainable future becomes more achievable with each new Re-commerce Hub expansion." Said Quentin Caruana, President and Founder.

For potential wholesale partners that are not located close to any Re-commerce Hub locations, buying and selling as an approved wholesale member is simple and accessible through the website at marqueluxury.com

Learn more about MARQUE, their wholesale program, and how to schedule a visit. Check out https://www.marqueluxury.com/ or call (877) 262-7783.

