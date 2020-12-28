MARQUE Luxury Continues U.S. Expansion With New Location In New York City

Situated near Madison Square Park, the California-based wholesale supplier's latest location on 5th Avenue and 29th Street offers New York City clientele convenient access to high-end luxury products.

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MARQUE Luxury, the wholesale industry's leading authority in authentic pre-owned designer goods, announced the opening of its New York City showroom located at 261 5th Avenue, Manhattan.

MARQUE's New York City showroom is the first in the Northeast and third East Coast location. The opening's strategic location will also add a new Business Development Manager/Account Manager to MARQUE's corporate team, continuing the company's aggressive expansion plans in the United States ahead of the New Year and adding talented, experienced, industry veterans to their roster.

Throughout the U.S. and online, MARQUE showrooms carry top luxury brands, including Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and more. Visitor comfort, safety, and accessibility to quality, top-end merchandise remains the priority during appointment-only visits. The Manhattan location is a shared space to shop available inventory for MARQUE Luxury-approved wholesale dealers. It is also open to MARQUE Mentor members (the brand's membership program for new entrants in the resale space) to create content for their social media platforms and generate sales interest.

"Topping off a year of incredible growth for our company, we are thrilled to announce MARQUE Luxury's grand opening in New York City," said Quentin Caruana, President and Founder. "Our team has thoughtfully planned the design and location for this showroom. We're looking forward to strengthening our existing customer relationships and building new ones right in the heart of Manhattan. Despite a challenging time, New York City remains an important location in our industry, and we look forward to being a part of the community."

According to COVID-19 safety precautions outlined by New York City government officials, the location will operate with limited capacity, thorough disinfection between appointments, temperature checks, and mandatory mask-wearing for both employees and clients.

MARQUE Luxury clients, MARQUE Mentor participants, and wholesale industry members interested in getting started or making an appointment can learn more by visiting https://www.marqueluxury.com/ or calling (877) 262-7783.

About MARQUE Luxury

Industry veterans established MARQUE to support the high demand for authentic pre-owned designer goods worldwide. The word "Marque" translates to the name "Brand" in the French language. The company has multiple showrooms and fulfillment locations in the United States, including Irvine, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Dallas, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; Los Angeles, California, and New York, New York, with international locations in Singapore, Indonesia, Japan, Hong Kong, and Korea. MARQUE procures authentic pre-owned designer goods through direct purchase from the public and industry-specific dealer auctions. The company sells items through online websites, online marketplaces, and through various wholesale channels.

