Markforged Sets Reporting Date For Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Markforged (MKFG) , creator of the integrated metal and carbon fiber additive manufacturing platform, The Digital Forge, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, after the market closes on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. The Company will host a webcast and conference call at 5 p.m. ET on the same day to discuss the results.

To participate in the call, please dial 1-877-423-9813, or 1-201-689-8573 for international participants, ten minutes before the scheduled starts.

For those unable to listen to the live conference call, a replay will be available on the Company's website and telephonically through August 26, 2021 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (International), passcode 21996548.

Participants may access the earnings press release, related materials and the audio webcast by visiting the investors section of the Company's website at https://investors.markforged.com/

About Markforged

Markforged (MKFG) is reimagining how humans build everything by leading a technology-driven transformation of manufacturing with solutions for enterprises and societies throughout the world. The Markforged Digital Forge brings the power and speed of agile software development to industrial manufacturing, combining hardware, software, and materials to solve supply chain problems right at the point-of-need. Engineers, designers, and manufacturing professionals all over the world rely on Markforged metal and composite printers for tooling, fixtures, functional prototyping, and high-value end-use production. Markforged is headquartered in Watertown, Mass., where it designs its products with over 350 employees worldwide. To learn more, visit www.markforged.com.

