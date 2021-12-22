Markforged (MKFG) , creator of the integrated metal and carbon fiber additive manufacturing platform, The Digital Forge, today announced its plans to relocate its global headquarters to Waltham, Mass. The new corporate headquarters will unite Markforged employees who have been working from two different facilities in Watertown in one location at 60 Tower Road, and Markforged will nearly double its footprint to enable further growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211222005537/en/

Markforged's new corporate headquarters at 60 Tower Road in Waltham, Massachusetts will unite employees who have been working from two different facilities in Watertown in one location. (Photo: Business Wire)

"I am very proud of our team's successes over the last year and the momentum that we're building. We continue to grow and accelerate our product roadmap, and are seeing demand for our newest products, like the FX20. Our rapidly growing team has nearly doubled in 2021, and this headquarters relocation is a natural next step that will enable us to create a state-of-the-art space for our employees, our partners, and our customers to experience what Markforged is all about," said Shai Terem, President and CEO. "I am most excited about bringing our corporate, commercial, and engineering teams together under one roof to fuel collaboration and innovation. Working as one team is the most important value of our culture and our success, and this new space will empower our employees to work side by side to fulfill our mission to reinvent manufacturing."

The new headquarters will occupy 120,000 square feet across four floors. This LEED Gold certified, modern workspace can accommodate over 500 team members with an expansive 5,000 square foot roof deck, high windows with natural light, and an interactive product showroom that will create a collaborative environment for Markforged employees and is within walking distance of local restaurants and shops. In addition, the company will be building out state-of-art engineering facilities and laboratories for its teams to continue delivering the accelerated and innovative product roadmap around hardware, software, and consumables that make up the Digital Forge. Markforged expects to complete the move in the fall of 2022.

In addition, as Markforged looks to meet demands for its products, it will also nearly double the size of its Billerica, Mass. filament manufacturing facility in 2022 by adding nearly 22,000 square feet, bringing the total footprint to 46,000 square feet. Markforged anticipates the completion of this expansion by the end of next year.

"As we introduce new products like the FX20 to the marketplace, we are excited to invest in the company to meet customer demand," said Matt Gannon, Vice President, Operations at Markforged. "This new space will better position Markforged to scale our consumables processes and lay the foundation for new materials development."

Rob Byrne and Philip Verre of Cushman & Wakefield brokered the lease for Markforged with Boston Properties, owner of 60 Tower Road. IA Interior Architects has been selected as the design firm to create a headquarters that will support Markforged's growth and reflect its strong culture.

About Markforged

Markforged (MKFG) is reimagining how humans build everything by leading a technology-driven transformation of manufacturing with solutions for enterprises and societies throughout the world. The Markforged Digital Forge brings the power and speed of agile software development to industrial manufacturing, combining hardware, software, and materials to solve supply chain problems right at the point-of-need. Engineers, designers, and manufacturing professionals all over the world rely on Markforged metal and composite printers for tooling, fixtures, functional prototyping, and high-value end-use production. Markforged is headquartered in Watertown, Mass., where it designs its products with over 350 employees worldwide. To learn more, visit www.markforged.com.

