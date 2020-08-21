Marketwake Ranks No. 603 On The 2020 Inc. 5000 With Three-Year Revenue Growth Of 772.64 Percent

ATLANTA, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine reveals that Marketwake is No. 603 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"This was a huge win for the team," says Brooke Beach, CEO and cofounder of Marketwake. "Growth doesn't come easily, so we fought hard to be where we are. The team is smart, gritty, creative—and well deserving of this great accomplishment. As we look ahead, we know we have more mountains to climb, and we are ready for them."

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 18.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held virtually from October 23 to 27, 2020. As always, speakers will include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.

About MarketwakeMarketwake is an agency that specializes in digital marketing and Salesforce implementation. They serve clients that range from growth-stage to Fortune 500, and were also named in Inc.'s Best Workplaces of 2020. Marketwake approaches work differently than most organizations, and always aims to think bigger, which is represented in the quality of the firm's services, the strategy it provides, and the way it treats its team, including taking the entire team to Iceland in 2019.

To learn more visit https://marketwake.com/

