Marketing Doctor Is Holding Contest Giving Back To Local Business Community With Advertising Campaign Worth $30,000

NORTHAMPTON, Mass., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing Doctor, one of Adweek's fastest growing agencies in the world, is holding a contest to give back to the Western Massachusetts business community. The winner will receive a custom advertising campaign from Marketing Doctor, which provides nationally recognized media planning and media buying services.

"As industry leaders, Marketing Doctor is proud to be recognized by Inc. 5000 and Adweek as one of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in America, as well as our most treasured national award, Ad Age Best Place to Work," stated Janet Casey, President and Founder of Marketing Doctor. "This year, to celebrate these national awards, we want to share our knowledge and talent with a deserving local business. As a women-owned company, we believe it's important to help another diverse organization navigate the ever-changing advertising landscape. We're excited to help them achieve success and shine."

The contest runs from June 28, 2021 at 12 pm EST until July 16, 2021 at 5 pm EST. The winning business will receive a custom advertising campaign, executed by the Marketing Doctor team, worth $30,000. The campaign will promote the winning business to help drive sales and growth.

To be eligible to enter and win the contest, entrants must be small- to mid-sized diverse businesses as classified by the Massachusetts Supplier Diversity Office and located in Western MA (413 area code). In addition, the business must have a minimum annual revenue of $200,000 and have been in business for at least 3 years. Open to all industries.

Interested business owners can enter the contest by visiting mymarketingdoctor.com/contest and submitting an application. Contest finalists will be asked to join Marketing Doctor for a virtual meet-and-greet. A panel of judges will select the contest winner.

For questions or more information regarding the contest, contact contact@mymarketingdoctor.com or visit mymarketingdoctor.com/contest for terms, conditions, and the entry process.

About Marketing Doctor: Marketing Doctor, Inc. is a data-driven media planning and buying agency in Northampton, MA known for industry-leading cost efficiencies including value-adds and granular targeting. Using their clients' goals and budgets, they develop and execute omnichannel media plans that exceed expectations and achieve record-breaking results on a national scale. For more information, please visit mymarketingdoctor.com .

SOURCE Marketing Doctor