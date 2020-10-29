Marketing Agency, Kobe Digital, Brings On Yale University As A Client

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kobe Digital , a Los Angeles-based marketing agency, has announced that it has been selected by Yale University to lead their most recent digital initiative.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kobe Digital , a Los Angeles-based marketing agency, has announced that it has been selected by Yale University to lead their most recent digital initiative. Kobe Digital will be working with The Department of Neuroscience at the Yale School of Medicine to enhance their website's user experience and user interface.

"Kobe Digital is incredibly proud to be working with a partner like Yale University. They have a long history of excellence and we hope to help them continue to build on that in the digital space," said Arya Bina, CEO of Kobe Digital. "To be working specifically with their Neuroscience Department is an exciting opportunity for us. They are making huge strides in the world to understand and improve people's lives and we are appreciative of the chance to support their efforts."

The Department of Neuroscience at the Yale School of Medicine studies development, disease, dysfunction, and repair of the nervous system, aiming to connect their research to translational medicine. Their multidisciplinary graduate training program allows students to gain expertise in both specialized knowledge and a broad-based understanding of the discipline through the knowledge and expertise of more than 100 faculty members, representing 20+ departments.

The department has made significant strides specifically in their research of Alzheimer's, PTSD, autism, and stress and anxiety disorders. In recent years, these advances have been recognized with a variety of awards and honors, including the Julius Axelrod Prize (Society for Neuroscience), the Soriano Award (American Neurological Association), and the Wartenberg Award (American Academy of Neurology).

Yale University joins a growing client roster at Kobe Digital, including the Royal Thai Consulate, Penske Media Corporation, Leica Camera, LF Stores, Telesign, and HJC Helmets. With a focus on direct to consumer and enterprise level brands, Kobe Digital provides a holistic approach to digital marketing, bringing together performance marketing, website design and development, and video production to provide a complete marketing experience to its clients.

