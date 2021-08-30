Marketing 360® Technology Becomes More Powerful With Social And Scheduling App Updates

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marketing 360® platform just became more powerful with key feature upgrades to the Social and Scheduling apps.

The Marketing 360 Social app now has a calendar feature that makes it extremely easy to view all scheduled social posts by month, week, or day, filter the posts by the platform and status of the post, and schedule and approve posts directly from the calendar.

The update also includes 3 new post status types

Published: Post has been published.

Denied: Post denied by the approver.

Failed: Failed to post due to error (ex. incorrect image size or missing elements).

The Marketing 360 Scheduling app can now accept payments when booking services and appointments. This update eliminates the need to take payment on-site when the user shows up in person, making check-in a breeze. The ability to take payment ahead of time will be especially beneficial for any services that are provided on a location.

"Our goal is to continue to make the apps within the Marketing 360 platform better and better for our clients," Said Jerry Kelly, Marketing 360 CMO. "By continuing to add key upgrades, we are equipping our small business clients with even more tools to work smarter, faster, and grow their businesses."

Through many tools and integrated apps, Marketing 360 makes it easy for small businesses to manage their business and marketing, all from one place while saving time, money, and tons of manual work. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/ .

About Marketing 360Marketing 360 is a technology company that provides business management and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises. The Marketing 360 platform gives SMBs everything they need to manage and grow their business from a singular platform, including the ability to — build a professional website, accept and manage payments, manage leads and customers, book appointments, monitor reviews, manage social media, syndicate business listings, manage content marketing, run multi-channel digital advertising campaigns, and more. Marketing 360 was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow, and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, with offices in Austin, Texas. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/ .

