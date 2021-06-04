Marketing 360® Releases Real Estate Marketing Success Case Study

FORT COLLINS, Colo., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the real estate market booming in many areas throughout the country, it is more important than ever for real estate agents to be front and center when potential clients begin the hunt for a reputable...

FORT COLLINS, Colo., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the real estate market booming in many areas throughout the country, it is more important than ever for real estate agents to be front and center when potential clients begin the hunt for a reputable agent to help them buy or sell a home.

In this case study , one real estate business, with the help of their Marketing 360® Success Manager and Content Marketing Strategist, saw the huge impact that SEO, combined with a strategic ad strategy, can have on their business. Utilizing this strategy over the last 6 months, this real estate brokerage saw over 1 million impressions, tens of thousands of clicks, and hundreds of conversions.

The strategy? SEO and content marketing were the main focus for this client, and it quickly became their top-performing channel. They were able to increase their organic rankings for relevant keywords by fully optimizing the existing pages of their website and consistently adding valuable content to their website in the form of blogs and new website pages. They also began to create informative videos for their YouTube channel and optimized them with relevant keywords.

The second part of their real estate marketing strategy was to utilize retargeting ads. This is an especially effective type of advertising for real estate businesses because, as potential buyers and sellers are looking online for a real estate agent, they're typically still in research mode and not ready to pull the trigger just yet. With retargeting ads, this real estate business was able to stay top of mind by targeting people who had previously visited their website.

This multi-channel real estate marketing strategy helped this real estate business see a huge boost.

Through many tools and integrated apps, plus the backing of a Marketing Success Manager, Marketing 360 makes it easy for small businesses to manage their business and marketing, all from one place while saving time, money, and tons of manual work. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/.

About Marketing 360 Marketing 360 is a technology company that provides business management and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises. The Marketing 360 platform gives SMBs everything they need to manage and grow their business from a singular platform, including the ability to — build a professional website, accept and manage payments, manage leads and customers, book appointments, monitor reviews, manage social media, syndicate business listings, manage content marketing, run multi-channel digital advertising campaigns, and more. Marketing 360 was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow, and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, with offices in Austin, Texas. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/.

