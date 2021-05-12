Marketing 360® Releases Case Study On Driving Results With Multi-Channel Marketing

FORT COLLINS, Colo., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Every small business knows they need to be doing marketing, but not every SMB has the time, tools, or know how to get it right.

FORT COLLINS, Colo., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Every small business knows they need to be doing marketing, but not every SMB has the time, tools, or know how to get it right. This is especially true in our current climate where connecting with leads and potential customers can be done on an abundance of marketing channels, and this can make it hard to know where to start or what type of budget needs to be allocated where.

Multi-channel marketing is a strategy to reach leads and potential customers by using all relevant channels to connect with them.

With the help of their Marketing 360® success manager, one capital lending company saw the true value in a strategic multi-channel marketing strategy as they watched their clicks and conversions skyrocket in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to the first quarter.

So, how did they do it? First, they were able to increase their ad budget to drive immediate traffic to their website and began getting calls daily. Second, they worked with a Marketing 360 content writer to create landing pages for their website to keep clients up to date on the changes that they were making during COVID. This helped them begin to rank organically for new keywords. Lastly, they began to create optimized videos for their YouTube channel which continued to help bring organic traffic to their website.

By not putting their entire marketing budget into one basket, this company was able to utilize their budget more effectively, focusing on multiple channels and, ultimately, driving serious results.

Through many tools and integrated apps, plus the backing of a Marketing Success Manager, Marketing 360 makes it easy for small businesses to manage their business and marketing all from one place while saving time, money, and tons of manual work. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/.

