Marketing 360® Launches Small Business Benefits - Giving All Small Businesses Resources Needed To Compete With Large Corporations

FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing 360 ® announces the launch of Small Business Benefits ™ in partnership with Chalice Network. Small Business Benefits is a powerful network and digital marketplace offering resources - from employee benefits and payroll to marketing and accounting - to help small businesses grow and offset day-to-day administrative burdens.

Through powerful technology integration and new and improved approaches to the everyday products that small businesses need, Small Business Benefits provides smarter benefits that will help business owners attract top talent, keep existing employees happy, improve productivity, and lower expenses. The goal is to offer a flexible, personalized approach that results in a holistic benefits package that fits the company's culture, improves the wellbeing of employees, and achieves the business's goal.

"We are excited and proud to offer a robust benefits hub to small businesses who need these products and services the most," said Jerry Kelly, CMO of Marketing 360 ®. "Small Business Benefits will be a game-changer for small businesses around the country, and we are excited to bring smarter and easier solutions to these business owners."

Through its strategic partnerships with companies like Oasis, A Paychex ® Company, BenefitHub, 1800Accountant, lending partners, UPS, and Office Depot, Small Business Benefits is able to offer:

Employee Benefits

Group Health Insurance



Retirement ( 401K )

Human Resources



Liability Insurance



Everyday Savings and Perks

Back Office Support

Payroll



Accounting



Taxes



Legal

Marketing

Advertising



Websites



Social Media



CRM

Lending

Spot lending



Funding to help grow



Tools to build business credit

"We are beyond excited to partner with one of the nation's premier marketing agencies that truly caters to the small business owners and provides SmallBusinessBenefits.com with direct access to over 2 million small business owners on day one. Marketing 360 is a proven winner at customer acquisition for thousands of small business owners and we are glad to join the ranks of successful and satisfied customers," says Keith Gregg, Founder and CEO of Chalice Network and Small Business Benefits.

To learn more about Small Business Benefits, visit https://smallbusinessbenefits.com/.

About Chalice Network ™Chalice Network is a Digital Marketplace PaaS (Platform as a Service) with a community of 60,000+ business owners consisting of Financial Advisors, RIAs, IBDs, CPAs, Insurance Agents, Attorneys, and Allied Financial Services Professionals. Chalice was purposely built to give small to mid-sized business owners economies of scale, operational efficiency, and enhanced enterprise value through a marketplace-based model. Chalice's goal is to help expand brands into networks, from linear businesses into holistic constellations. Learn more about Chalice Network at https://www.chalicenetwork.com.

About Marketing 360 ®Marketing 360 is a technology company that provides business management and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises. The Marketing 360 platform gives SMBs everything they need to manage and grow their business from a singular platform, including the ability to — build a professional website, accept and manage payments, manage leads and customers, book appointments, monitor reviews, manage social media, syndicate business listings, manage content marketing, run multi-channel digital advertising campaigns, and more. Marketing 360 was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow, and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, with offices in Austin, Texas. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/.

