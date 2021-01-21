MarketCast Names Martin Eichholz Head Of Technology And Games

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketCast today announced the appointment of Martin Eichholz, Ph.D., to its senior leadership team as Corporate Senior Vice President and General Manager of MarketCast Technology and Games. The longtime Kelton Global research and commercial leader will head up client services and growth initiatives with MarketCast's technology and video games clients, which today includes some of the world's leading social media organizations, digital publishers and game developers.

"Martin's reputation for being an innovative researcher and trusted advisor to marketing and research leaders will be critical as we continue to scale MarketCast's Technology and Games practice," said John Batter, CEO of MarketCast. "With research street creds, a love of all things games and tech, and decades of experience in client services, Martin will be an incredible addition to our leadership team."

Eichholz joins MarketCast from Kelton Global, an LRW Material+ company, where he served as Kelton's Chief Insights Officer and spent more than ten years growing its business and positioning Kelton as one of the most respected custom research and insights practices in the U.S. Prior to Kelton, Eichholz led video games research for Magid Associates, where he partnered with some of the biggest names in the space to better understand their audiences and identify shifts in gamer behaviors.

"Consumer research and advanced analytics are needed more than ever as technology companies, digital publishers and video games businesses continue to evolve their platforms, along with their role in our lives," said Eichholz. "MarketCast's vision for growing fandom and transforming the way consumer opinions and behaviors are collected, measured and explained, through a unique mix of data science and traditional research, will help our clients stay ahead of the disruptive forces shaping the landscape."

Eichholz joins a growing MarketCast organization, which includes former leaders from Netflix, Nielsen, Gracenote, NRG, IPSOS, Inscape, DreamWorks and Comscore. In 2020, MarketCast acquired data science services leader, Deductive, and integrated its previous acquisitions of social digital opinion measurement firm, Fizziology, custom research and insights leader, Insight Strategy Group, and Turnkey Sports Intelligence under the MarketCast brand and leadership team. Combined, the new MarketCast organization provides the scale to support the largest media brands and sports leagues on the planet with the speed and agility to focus on solving unique client business challenges.

About MarketCast MarketCast research, analytics and data science fuels fandom for leading studios, entertainment platforms, sports and lifestyle brands on the planet. Our unique mix of research analytics is combined with big data science to provide clients powerful insights to inform their biggest business decisions. Today, MarketCast counts some of the biggest names in entertainment as clients, including leading Hollywood studios, streaming services, video games publishers, lifestyle brands and sports leagues and teams.

