MarketCast Launches Sponsor Analytics To Pinpoint The Impact Of Sports Sponsorships On A Brand's Bottom Line

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketCast is changing the sports sponsorship game forever with the introduction of a new measurement solution to quantify the business impact of sports sponsorships for the first time. Through a unique mix of big data analytics and primary research, MarketCast Sponsor Analytics captures key metrics that sports sponsors need most, including how sponsorships directly lead to an increase in sponsor sales and revenue, as well as effect brand affinity, awareness, and consideration.

Sports sponsorship spending in North America is estimated to reach nearly $21B annually by 2023, according to a recent PwC study. Brands sponsoring top professional sports leagues in the U.S. include the world's leading consumer packaged goods manufacturers, mobile phone providers, financial services, automakers and more. Unfortunately, for these mega-brands, most methods of measuring the effectiveness of their sponsorship investments do little, if anything, to identify the impact on a sponsor's bottom line.

MarketCast Sponsor Analytics analyzes data from millions of Smart TVs and connected devices, Web sites, social media platforms, and retail and online sales sources to identify fan actions and behaviors, looking at their exposure to sports sponsorships and subsequent purchases. This is fused with MarketCast's world-class primary research that delves into the heads of sports fans to understand what motivates them to support a sponsor's brand and products, and how sponsorships impact their beliefs. Combined, MarketCast provides brands and rights holders a clear picture of how effective sponsorships are at reaching consumers and influencing them to take action.

Upon launching this week, two leading North American professional sports leagues and a major consumer packaged goods brand have already embraced MarketCast Sponsor Analytics to measure their sponsorships for the 2021-22 sports seasons, with more on-boarding soon.

"As brand marketers face increasing pressure to implement strategies that have a direct impact on revenue, sports sponsorship measurement must evolve," said Lyndon Campbell, Corp. SVP and General Manager of Sports and Brands, MarketCast. "MarketCast Sponsor Analytics delivers a true holistic view of sponsorship performance for the first time, helping sponsors pinpoint how their investments with sports leagues and teams are actually driving incremental sales and other business outcomes, while also influencing love for their brands."

For sponsors, MarketCast Sponsor Analytics delivers a single, all-powerful analytics solution that uncovers how sports sponsorships impact brand awareness, affinity, and consideration, as well as drive key business outcomes, including sales lift and subscription growth. By contrast, for sports leagues and rights holders, MarketCast helps them understand the power and value of their assets by identifying how on-field signage, jersey logos, official partnerships, and rights holder intellectual property directly impact sales and brand metrics for their sponsor clients.

About MarketCastMarketCast research, analytics and data science fuels fandom for leading studios, entertainment platforms, sports, and lifestyle brands.

