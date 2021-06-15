MarketAxess To Participate In The Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials, Payments And CRE Conference

NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, and the provider of market data and post-trade services for the global fixed-income...

NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, and the provider of market data and post-trade services for the global fixed-income markets, today announced that Tony DeLise, CFO, is scheduled to speak at the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials, Payments and CRE Conference at 11:00 a.m. EST on June 16, 2021.

The presentation will be broadcast live on the internet. Listeners will be able to access it through this link: https://morganstanley.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1465192&tp_key=685be383c3

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess operates a leading, institutional electronic trading platform delivering expanded liquidity opportunities, improved execution quality and significant cost savings across global fixed-income markets. A global network of over 1,800 firms, including the world's leading asset managers and institutional broker-dealers, leverages MarketAxess' patented trading technology to efficiently trade bonds. MarketAxess' award-winning Open Trading™ marketplace is regarded as the preferred all-to-all trading solution in the global credit markets, creating a unique liquidity pool for a broad range of credit market participants. Drawing on its deep data and analytical resources, MarketAxess provides automated trading solutions, market data products and a range of pre- and post-trade services. For more information, please visit www.marketaxess.com.

