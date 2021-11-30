MarketAxess To Participate In The Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, and the provider of market data and post-trade services for the global fixed-income markets, today announced that Rick McVey, Chairman and CEO, is scheduled to speak at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference at 1:40 p.m. EST on December 7, 2021.

The presentation will be broadcast live on the internet. Listeners will be able to access it through this link: https://kvgo.com/gs/marketaxess-holdings-inc-dec-2021

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess operates a leading, institutional electronic trading platform delivering expanded liquidity opportunities, improved execution quality and significant cost savings across global fixed-income markets. A global network of over 1,800 firms, including the world's leading asset managers and institutional broker-dealers, leverages MarketAxess' patented trading technology to efficiently trade bonds. MarketAxess' award-winning Open Trading® marketplace is regarded as the preferred all-to-all trading solution in the global credit markets, creating a unique liquidity pool for a broad range of credit market participants. Drawing on its deep data and analytical resources, MarketAxess provides automated trading solutions, market data products and a range of pre- and post-trade services. For more information, please visit www.marketaxess.com .

