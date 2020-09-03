MarketAxess To Participate In The Deutsche Bank Virtual Technology Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, and the provider of market data and post-trade services for the global fixed-income markets, today announced that Tony DeLise, CFO, is scheduled to speak at the Deutsche Bank Virtual Technology Conference at 4:00 p.m. EST on September 14, 2020.

The presentation will be broadcast live on the internet. Listeners will be able to access it through this link: https://cc.webcasts.com/deut001/091420a_js/?entity=51_3FDPKXQ

