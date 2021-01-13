MarketAxess Appoints Raj Paranandi As Chief Operating Officer For EMEA & APAC

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, and the provider of market data and post-trade services for the global fixed-income markets, today announced the appointment of Raj Paranandi as Chief Operating Officer, EMEA & APAC. The appointment is effective March 1 st, 2021.

"Raj brings with him an impressive record of front-to-back operational leadership and successful strategic transformation", said Christophe Roupie, Head of EMEA and APAC at MarketAxess. "His experience in building new business lines and leading major technology and infrastructure change programs will be highly valuable to us as we seek to expand our international business into new markets, sectors and product lines."

Based in London, Mr. Paranandi will have day-to-day operational oversight for EMEA & APAC, including technology and product development, client and account services, data operations, regulatory operations and controls, settlements and middle-office functions. He will play a lead role in setting the long-term goals for the international business and lead new strategic change management initiatives. He will report to Christophe Roupie and work closely with Chris Concannon, President and Chief Operating Officer at MarketAxess.

"This is a wonderful opportunity to join a market leader that is driving evolution and innovation across global fixed income markets", commented Mr. Paranandi. "The pace of the firm's growth, and the many opportunities that its growing portfolio of trading, data and post-trade solution presents, is outstanding. I'm looking forward to adding my experience to the MarketAxess team as we look to sustain that pace and enhance the resilience, scalability and agility of the international business."

Mr. Paranandi joins MarketAxess from UBS, where he was most recently Global Co-Head of Digital Transformation for UBS Global Markets & Global Head of Change for UBS Investment Bank. Prior to this, he spent four years as Global Chief Operating Officer for FX, Rates and Credit at UBS Investment Bank, focussed on developing a world-class fixed income business through technology re-engineering and business process simplification. Previous roles include technology and operational leadership roles at Barclays, Credit Suisse and Accenture. He has also served as a board member of the Global Financial Markets Association (GFMA).

