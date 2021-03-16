Marker Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing Of Public Offering Of Common Stock

HOUSTON, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRKR), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications, today announced the closing of an underwritten public offering of 32,282,857 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $1.75 per share. The gross proceeds to Marker from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $56.5 million.

Piper Sandler & Co. acted as the sole active book-running manager for the offering. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. also acted as a book-running manager for the offering. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acted as the lead manager and Roth Capital Partners acted as the co-manager for the offering.

The offering was made pursuant to a shelf registration statement, including a base prospectus, filed by Marker that was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on June 25, 2019. The offering was made only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. An electronic copy of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, a copy of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, by telephone at (800) 747-3924 or by email at prospectus@psc.com; or Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets Department, 499 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10022, or email: prospectus@cantor.com.

