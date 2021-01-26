Markem-Imaje Supports Higher Safety Standards For Packaged Food With Launch Of Thermochromic Ink

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Markem-Imaje, part of Dover (DOV) - Get Report, announced the launch of its MS596 thermochromic ink, designed to change color at high temperatures to indicate correct sterilization of packaged food products.

With an increase in regulatory requirements for proper coding and marking on cooked food products, there is a growing need for product authentication and quality assurance. This is particularly important in the food industry, where heat-treated ready meals are becoming more popular, including plastic pouches used for baby food and pet food.

Markem-Imaje's MS596 thermochromic ink can be used for printing on both metal cans and plastic film. With excellent adhesion to polyolefin pouches, no pre- or post-treatment of the packaging material is required.

The ink changes color from black to blue at retort temperature, creating a clear contrast on the dedicated white printing area. It has an operating temperature of 5 oC to 40 oC, ensuring it can work effectively in a wide range of environmental conditions.

Used in the company's 9450 continuous inkjet printer, the ink also increases printing reliability. Unlike earlier generations of thermochromic ink, Markem-Imaje's innovative ink will not change color prematurely due to temperature effects from the printer instead of from the sterilization process.

This thermochromic ink also aids maximum production throughput with a drying time of only one second on almost all materials. MS596 also improves upon previous generations through smear resistance to maintain high coding legibility, and it is not affected by oil and grease residues or water during the retort process.

The ink is formulated and manufactured in accordance with the EuPIA (European Printing Ink Association) guidelines on printing inks applied to the non-food contact surface of food packaging materials and articles and complies fully with the EuPIA Exclusion Policy.

Given this ink can come into contact with food, all raw materials used to create it have been closely chosen in line with the Swiss Ordinance, which helps ensure inks are safe to use in such situations.

About Markem-Imaje:

Markem-Imaje, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the US-based Dover Corporation, is a trusted world manufacturer of product identification and traceability solutions, offering a full line of reliable and innovative inkjet, thermal transfer, laser, and print and apply label systems. Markem-Imaje provides global reach to over 50,000 customers with 30 subsidiaries, 6 technology centers, several equipment repair centers and manufacturing plants with the most comprehensive marking and coding portfolio available in the marketplace. Visit www.markem-imaje.com for further information.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of over 23,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

