Markel Corporation And Nationwide Join InsurConneXtions Alliance

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A consortium of insurance industry leaders that formed InsurConneXtions Alliance, including AmWins, CRC Group, Heffernan Insurance Brokers, Patra, and others, today announced two new members in Markel ® and Nationwide. The addition of Markel and Nationwide further enhances the InsurConneXtions Alliance's goal of driving processing efficiencies and industry standards by building solutions that leverage AI and automation for the nation's Broker Agencies, Wholesalers, MGAs, and Carriers.

With Markel and Nationwide's addition, the InsurConneXtions Alliance now has market-leading underwriting representation as each will bring their perspectives, needs, and priorities for technology and automation that will provide the most impact efficiencies to the industry. Markel and Nationwide's Underwriting expertise complements AmWins and CRC's Wholesale perspectives and the retail perspectives of Heffernan and the other brokers. The InsurConneXtions Alliance, formed in October of 2020, delivered on its first significant initiative earlier this year of using AI to process policy checking and loss run reporting.

"Joining the InsurConneXtions Alliance will enable Nationwide to further expand its innovation footprint and collaboration to bring new efficiencies and technological capabilities to our agency partners," said Peter McMurtrie, Nationwide's President of Commercial Lines. "This partnership aligns with our focus on delivering best-in-class and easy-to-deploy solutions to agencies that help create new value, improve on customer experience, and drive revenue for their business."

"We are extremely motivated to join forces with other members of the InsurConneXtions Alliance to tackle inefficiencies in our market," said Glenn Harris, Managing Executive, Distribution Strategies and Business Development of Markel. "Complex environments require transformative thinking. This partnership expands our capabilities and demonstrates the power and versatility of bringing new technology to all parties to provide exceptional customer service."

