Markel Appoints Julia Chu As Chief Risk Officer

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Corporation (MKL) - Get Report announced today that Julia Chu has been appointed Chief Risk Officer, effective immediately.

In this new role, Chu will be responsible for Markel's enterprise risk management, capital planning, and ceded reinsurance placements. Each of these functions serve a critical role in managing insurance risk, and their combination under Chu's leadership will promote Markel's strategy of efficiently utilizing capital to create value for customers and shareholders.

"This appointment reflects the contributions Julia has made to our enterprise risk management framework. She has played a key role in further developing and implementing Markel's ceded reinsurance strategy and has been instrumental in positioning our reinsurance placements and partnering with executive leadership to build and protect Markel's capital," said Jeremy Noble, Chief Financial Officer. "As our new Chief Risk Officer, Julia will lead Markel's end-to-end global approach to enterprise risk management, particularly with regards to our insurance-related business strategies and improving risk adjusted returns."

Chu will report to Noble and is based in Markel's corporate headquarters in Richmond, Virginia.

