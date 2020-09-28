Mark Your Calendars! Prime Day Is On October 13 & 14 To Start A Season Of Savings

Prime members get an early start to a season of savings with deep discounts on holiday must-haves across toys, electronics, fashion, beauty, kitchen, home, Amazon Devices, and everything else you need and love To further its commitment to helping small...

SEATTLE, Sept. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - (AMZN) - Get Report —Amazon's annual Prime Day event is back in time for the holidays, taking place on October 13-14 just after Canadian Thanksgiving. The two-day shopping event delivers Prime members incredible savings and deep discounts on over one million deals globally across every category. Prime Day kicks off at midnight PT on Tuesday, October 13 and runs through Wednesday, October 14, for Prime members in Canada, the U.S., U.K, U.A.E, Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Belgium, Austria, Australia, and - new for the first time this year - Turkey and Brazil. Members can shop deals and top products for the holiday season including toys, TVs, electronics, fashion, beauty, kitchen, home, and Amazon Devices starting today and throughout the two-day epic deals event at amazon.ca/primeday. Not a Prime member yet? Anyone can join Prime or eligible customers can start a 30-day free trial at amazon.ca/prime to participate in Prime Day.

"This year's Prime Day is the perfect opportunity for Prime members to get their holiday shopping done early from the comfort of their homes - and to have more time to spend with their family and friends throughout the season," said Jeff Wilke, Amazon CEO Worldwide Consumer. "In the midst of an unprecedented year, we're committed to making this the most successful Prime Day ever for small businesses and excited for members worldwide to discover new ways to support local entrepreneurs and save big on everything they need and love."

Early Prime Day Deals Start NowStarting today, Prime members can shop early offers and deals everyday leading up to Prime Day on October 13 & 14.

Amazon Devices - Starting today, get two Echo Dot devices for $49.98 and save $90 . Starting October 6 , save $45 on Echo Auto and save $40 on Echo Show 5.

- Starting today, get two Echo Dot devices for and save . Starting , save on Echo Auto and save on 5. Amazon Music - For just $0.99 , Prime members who haven't yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get four months of the premium streaming tier with unlimited access to tens of millions of songs, ad-free.

- For just , Prime members who haven't yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get four months of the premium streaming tier with unlimited access to tens of millions of songs, ad-free. Prime Video - Starting October 8 , stream anything on Prime Video and get a $10 Amazon credit.

- Starting , stream anything on Prime Video and get a Amazon credit. Gift Cards - Reload $100 or more on your gift card balance and get a $7.50 promotional credit.

- Reload or more on your gift card balance and get a promotional credit. For the Home - Save on on Zinus Mattress favourites, up to 20% on select smart home products, $30 when you spend $150 on select Bosch tools, and more. Visit amazon.ca/primeday to shop all lead-up deals.

Support Small Businesses in CanadaThis has been a challenging year for many small businesses, but selling in Amazon's stores has enabled tens of thousands of smaller companies to sustain and even grow their businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year small and medium-sized businesses far exceeded $2 billion in sales globally on Prime Day, making it the biggest Amazon shopping event ever for third-party sellers when comparing two-day periods. This year customers can shop hundreds of products from small and medium-sized businesses from across Canada in a newly-created storefront at amazon.ca/supportsmall. From now until Prime Day, when stopping by amazon.ca/primeday to shop exclusive lead-up deals, customers will have the opportunity to shop from hundreds of products from independent Canadian selling partners, all now in one storefront to make it easier than ever to identify and shop local on Amazon.ca. These innovators, artisans, and entrepreneurs are an invaluable part of the Amazon family and during these challenging times, we encourage our customers to shop from these unique businesses which increase variety and contribute to the ever-expanding selection available to our customers worldwide.

We're Hiring!Earlier this month, Amazon announced it is hiring an additional 100,000 regular full-time and part-time jobs in its fulfillment and logistics network throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as opening 100 new Operations buildings across fulfillment centres, delivery stations, sortation centers and other sites in September alone. These permanent positions will join the hundreds of thousands of employees already working across Amazon's networks to ensure fast and efficient delivery for customers through the rest of the year, and beyond. Interested candidates can find out more at amazon.ca/apply.

Every Day Made Better with PrimePrime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 150 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including shopping and entertainment. In Canada, that includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, ad-free listening of over two million songs on Amazon Music, unlimited access to hundreds of books with Prime Reading, free in-game content and games with Prime Gaming, free unlimited photo storage with Amazon Photos, early access to select Lightning Deals, Prime Day, and more. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping and members have access to Prime FREE Same-Day Delivery when shipping to Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary, Prime FREE One-Day Delivery in 34 cities and towns, and unlimited FREE Two-Day Shipping on millions of items. Prime is CDN $79 per year or CDN $7.99 a month and eligible customers can start a free trial of Amazon Prime at amazon.ca/prime. University and College students can join Prime Student for 50% off and enjoy the benefits of Prime with a six-month free trial at amazon.ca/primestudent. Amazon Business customers—from small businesses to large enterprises, as well as education, government and non-profit organizations—can also take advantage of Prime's fast, free shipping and exclusive business-relevant benefits with Business Prime, which starts at CDN $109 per year for up to three users at amazon.ca/businessprime.

About AmazonAmazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

