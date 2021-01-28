Mark Your Calendars: Celebrating A Milestone - The Fifth Annual National Ladder Safety Month Takes Place This March

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark your calendars for the fifth annual National Ladder Safety Month, taking place this March. Presented by the American Ladder Institute (ALI), National Ladder Safety Month is the only movement dedicated exclusively to the promotion of ladder safety, at home and at work.

National Ladder Safety Month 2021 Will Focus on Five Key Themes:Throughout the month of March, National Ladder Safety Month will focus on five key themes with the ultimate goal of decreasing injuries and fatalities caused by the improper use of ladders.

February 28 - March 6 : Choosing Your Ladder

: March 7 - 13 : Safety Before the First Step (Inspection and Set Up)

: March 14 - 20 : Safety While Climbing

: March 21 - 27 : Safety at the Top

: March 28 - April 3 : Ladder Safety Misconceptions

How You Can Participate:Our voice is stronger together - help us amplify our message by getting involved:

NEW! Join upcoming webinars, sponsored by Werner Co.: ALI is excited to present an exciting line up of webinars this March on key ladder safety topics.

ALI is excited to present an exciting line up of webinars this March on key ladder safety topics. Complete the free Ladder Safety Certification program : This free safety training includes tools and information for the proper selection, care and safe use of a variety of ladders. Organizations with 10 or more certified employees will be recognized as ALI Safety Ambassadors. Ambassadors can promote this status on their company website.

: This free safety training includes tools and information for the proper selection, care and safe use of a variety of ladders. Organizations with 10 or more certified employees will be recognized as ALI Safety Ambassadors. Ambassadors can promote this status on their company website. Participate as an official sponsor: Information is available here. Check out the companies and organizations already supporting National Ladder Safety Month.

Information is available here. Check out the companies and organizations already supporting National Ladder Safety Month. Help spread the word: Use #LadderSafetyMonth on social media and grab other resources from the official marketing guide to get the message out.

Use #LadderSafetyMonth on social media and grab other resources from the official marketing guide to get the message out. Check out free safety materials: Access safety resources including checklists, videos, infographics and flyers on the National Ladder Safety Month website.

Access safety resources including checklists, videos, infographics and flyers on the National Ladder Safety Month website. Share how you're participating with ALI:Share how you're spreading the word or promoting ladder safety within your community or organization by emailing ALI Headquarters.

About the American Ladder InstituteFounded in 1947, the American Ladder Institute (ALI) is a not-for-profit trade association dedicated to promoting safe ladder use through ladder safety resources, bilingual safety training and the development of ladder safety standards. ALI also represents the common business interests of its members who are comprised of the leading ladder and ladder component manufacturers in the United States and Canada.

Contact: Nikki Bartoloni, 312.673.5445

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mark-your-calendars-celebrating-a-milestone---the-fifth-annual-national-ladder-safety-month-takes-place-this-march-301217524.html

SOURCE American Ladder Institute