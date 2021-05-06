Mark Takahashi To Chair PJM Board Of Managers

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PJM Interconnection announced today that its Board of Managers has selected Mark Takahashi to serve as Board chair.

Takahashi joined the PJM Board in 2016 and has previously served as chair of its Competitive Markets Committee.

" Mark Takahashi brings a wealth of markets experience and has a keen grasp of the changing energy landscape," said PJM President and CEO Manu Asthana. "I look forward to working closely with him as PJM moves into the future."

Takahashi previously served as chief financial officer of Ascendant Group Limited, parent company of Bermuda Electric Light Company Limited. Prior to that, he was group director and chief financial officer of CLP Holdings Limited, one of two vertically integrated electric utility companies in Hong Kong, from 2008 to 2014, having been with the organization since 2003. He earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Colorado and an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

"The world is in a massive energy transition, and I'm looking forward to working with the Board, PJM staff, and members and stakeholders as we seek to meet the challenges of that transition," said Takahashi.

The Board selected Takahashi at its May 5 meeting.

Earlier this week, PJM members elected Paula Conboy and Jeanine Johnson to the Board and reelected Sarah Rogers to serve an additional term.

PJM Interconnection , founded in 1927, ensures the reliability of the high-voltage electric power system serving 65 million people in all or parts of Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. PJM coordinates and directs the operation of the region's transmission grid, which includes over 85,103 miles of transmission lines; administers a competitive wholesale electricity market; and plans regional transmission expansion improvements to maintain grid reliability and relieve congestion. PJM's regional grid and market operations produce annual savings of $3.2 billion to $4 billion. For the latest news about PJM, visit PJM Inside Lines at insidelines.pjm.com .

