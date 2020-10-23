Mark T.C. Bounds Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Continental Who's Who would like to proudly acknowledge Mark T.C. Bounds for his professional accomplishments as a successful author and self-publisher in 2020.

Mark T.C. Bounds, a native Texan, is a world-traveled author who began his travels at six weeks old. He has been traveling and living a bohemian, free-spirited lifestyle ever since. Throughout his travels, he has lived in Northern Italy as a child, Sicily as a young adult, and Spain in his thirties. He has also lived and traveled throughout the United States, graduating high school in Cushing, Oklahoma.

Some of Mr. Bounds' travels and adventures include stomping grapes to make wine in Italy, ice skating in Saudi Arabia, sleeping in a Bavarian castle in Germany, visiting the Olympic Ski Village in Austria, and camping in the back of a Chevy van at the Christopher Colombus School of Navigation in the Algarve, Portugal. He enjoyed swimming in the Atlantic, Pacific, and Indian Oceans, cliff diving in Sicily, skydiving in Florida, climbing to the tops of active volcanoes in Italy, Sicily, and Pompeii, waterskiing in agricultural canals in California, as well as whale watching in Washington State. He lived in a log cabin in a small lobster fishing village in Maine. He also has done cross country motorcycle rides, his first being, going from Oklahoma to California on historic Route 66. He has traversed the Straights of Gibralter and the Suez Canal and crossed the equator at sea and undergone the Shellback initiation hosted by King Neptune himself. He sailed to the Mediterranean Sea, The Persian Gulf, The Red Sea, and the Gulf of Oman visiting such exotic ports as Greece, Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Hong Kong, and Australia.

Retired from the U.S. Navy, Mr. Bounds is also a Desert Storm Veteran, having begun his naval career as an aircraft structural mechanic working on fourteen different types of aircraft. About halfway through his career, he went on to cook in the Officer's Wardroom for Admirals, Foreign Dignitaries, Deckhands, and Sea Captains alike. He served in squadrons based aboard three different aircraft carriers and overseas shore locations. Although retired, Mr. Bounds remains an active lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Disabled American Veterans, and The Retired Enlisted Association. Additionally, he is a founding sponsor for the National Desert Storm War Memorial and the American Veterans Disabled for life Memorial in Washington, D.C.

In 2020, Mr. Bounds is proud to have had his webpage, www.marktcbounds.com redesigned for a more professional appearance, followed by redesigning his cover designs and interior layout for both volumes of his books, Record of Poems Volume 1 Anchors Aweigh and Record of Poems Volume 2 Into The Storm , both with full-color illustrations. Both books are in the printing and binding stages of publication and due for release in the late part of October 2020 or early November 2020, depending on production time. Both books will be self-published by Pieces of a Dream LLC, a company Mr. Bounds established in 2020 for the publications of his books and retail sales online. Hardcover copies of the books will be the first items available. Hand-designed coffee cups and beverage tumblers will also be available. Each will feature one poem written by me on one side and my newly designed logo on the opposite side. Future items will include softcover copies of both books, Audiobooks, and other merchandise for retail sale, and Record of Poems Volume 3 when he finishes writing it.

This year has also brought Mr. Bounds many other accomplishments including receiving the Diamond Award from Carrington Publishers, The Legacy Award of Honor, Carrington Publishers, Awarded the Edgar Allan Poe Award for Poetry, Carrington Publishers, Man of the year for outstanding efforts and achievements in the field of writing, Top 100 registry of Business Leaders and Professionals, Professional of the year in recognition in leadership and achievement in publishing, Global directory of Who's Who, The Prestigious Five of Topmost Influential men of 2020 Registry, EMP Group, Recognized as Lifetime Achiever, Continental Who's Who, and received the Top VIP Lifetime Achievement Presidential Award from Carrington Publishers.

Additionally, Mr. Bounds also successfully completed a six-week live radio broadcast on Blogtalkradio.com introducing himself and his poetry to internet radio and his audience.

Mr. Bounds currently lives in Colorado Springs, Colorado with his life partner and book illustrator, Jaleen Brooks. "She is the artist and I, the poet." In his free time, "T.C." enjoys spending time with family and friends, riding his Harley Davidson, listening to music, watching movies, and more traveling.

