Mark Simoncelli Joins Mach49 To Lead Business Development

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Mach49 , the growth incubator for global businesses, announced that Fortune 1000 strategic growth advisor Mark Simoncelli has joined the leadership team as Senior Vice President of Business Development.

"With a background spanning multiple global industries, Mark has unrivalled expertise in innovation and digital transformation, business process optimization, human capital development, and business model transformation," said Linda Yates, CEO and Founder of Mach49. "He will play a critical role at Mach49 helping clients realize their venture building aspirations."

"Large global businesses are best positioned to take advantage of this once-in-a-generation growth opportunity," said Mark. "I'm excited to work with an experienced team that is relentlessly focused on building ventures even during these challenging times."

Led by a group of successful entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, and C-Suite executives, Mach49 has pioneered an approach that lets global businesses beat startups at their own game. Working with global leaders like Shell, Schneider, Intel, Pernod Ricard, and Stanley Black & Decker, Mach49 helps clients create and launch ventures, build incubators, successfully invest in startups, and bring the best of Silicon Valley venture-building principles and practices into their businesses.

Mark joins Mach49 from Frost & Sullivan where he was Global Senior Vice President for Growth Implementation Solutions and was responsible for establishing their worldwide growth strategy and implementation practice. With Mark's relocation to the US, his focus shifted primarily to the America's region where, along with his cross-functional team, supported strategy for a portfolio of key accounts across multiple industries, including automotive, energy, industrial, healthcare, aerospace/defense, and financial services.

Starting his career at Accenture and having focused on large-scale technology implementations, Mark has worked across all aspects of shareholder value creation. Prior to Frost & Sullivan, he worked directly with the Board of an international retailer, leading a complete reorganization across their entire business that established the foundation for a significant increase in shareholder value.

About Mach49Mach49 partners with global businesses to disrupt markets and create new growth opportunities. Mach49 focuses on execution, with a unique approach to venture building and investing fueled by decades of Silicon Valley experience. Founded in 2014 and with incubation hubs worldwide, Mach49 is based in Redwood City, CA and has offices in Boston, London, and Singapore. Learn more about Mach49 and our recent acquisition by Next 15 at www.mach49.com .

