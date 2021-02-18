Mark Redford Named Vice President, Operations & Supply Chain For Palma Ceia SemiDesign - Former Arm Executive

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palma Ceia SemiDesign, a fabless semiconductor company specializing in wireless connectivity solutions, announced Mark Redford has joined the company as vice president, Operations & Supply Chain. Redford, who most recently managed emerging technologies at Arm, has responsibility for Palma Ceia's semiconductor production. He reports to Executive Vice President, Program Management Kevin Steptoe.

"Mark brings a tremendous track record to his role at Palma Ceia. His experience spans Asia, North America and Europe, where he garnered operating experience across R&D, operations, corporate strategy, business development and product management," Steptoe said. "With Mark on board our chip production is in good hands."

At Arm, Redford served as vice president in charge of Emerging Technology, where he was responsible for new technology concepts and businesses. His sphere of activity included emerging domains such as memories, low-power system solutions, and mergers & acquisitions opportunities.

Other experience includes serving as a senior vice president with NXP Semiconductors, vice president/general manager at CSR plc, vice president/general manager at PDF Solutions, and vice president R&D at Chartered Semiconductor. He has also held non-executive director and board observer positions with companies such as Spin Memory and Agile Analog.

"This is a great time to join Palma Ceia, as we bring chips such as the PCS1100 to market," Redford said, referring to Palma Ceia's recently announced chip for Wi-Fi 6E applications. "I really look forward to delivering such products as new connectivity standards like Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi HaLow begin to take off."

Redford holds a Ph.D. in Semiconductors from the University of Edinburgh and a BS degree with Honours in Electronics from the University of Dundee.

About Palma Ceia SemiDesign

Palma Ceia SemiDesign (PCS) is a fabless semiconductor company and leading provider of communication semiconductors and IP for next-generation Wi-Fi and cellular applications. With a focus on emerging Wi-Fi and LTE standards, particularly for IoT (Internet of Things), PCS targets the design of ICs for broadband, wireless, medical and automotive applications. Palma Ceia SemiDesign solutions are differentiated by low power, high performance and ease of integration. Headquartered in the Cayman Islands, the company has design and sales support centers in Cambridge ( United Kingdom), mainland China, Hong Kong, and McKinney, Texas ( United States). PCS is soon expanding to provide direct support for Israel, Japan, Korea and Taiwan. Visit Palma Ceia SemiDesign on the web at pcsemi.com.

Palma Ceia SemiDesign and the Palma Ceia SemiDesign logo are trademarks of Palma Ceia SemiDesign, a Cayman Islands corporation, and are protected by trademark laws of the United States and other jurisdictions. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Contact: Milan Lazich milan.lazich@pcsemi.com 1-650-464-1132

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mark-redford-named-vice-president-operations--supply-chain-for-palma-ceia-semidesign--former-arm-executive-301229712.html

SOURCE Palma Ceia SemiDesign