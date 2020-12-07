Mark R. Fleckner, MD Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark R. Fleckner, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Ophthalmologist for his remarkable contributions in the field of Medicine and acknowledgment for his devotion to patient-centered care with his Private Practice.

Offering the highest standard of eye care at 520 Franklin Ave., Suite 123, Garden City, NY and 61-34 188th Street, Suite 206, Fresh Meadows, NY, the office of Dr. Fleckner is home to Dr. Fleckner and Dr. Zilkha; two highly trained ophthalmologists. The practice focuses on treating a wide range of eye diseases including diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, retinal tears and detachment, macular holes, posterior vitreous detachment (PVO), cystoids macular edema (CME), epiretinal membrane, branch retinal vein occlusion (BRVO), central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO), and central serous retinopathy (CSR). Both doctors have collectively garnered twenty-six years of experience, ensuring each patient is provided excellent and expert treatment in a comfortable and supportive setting.

As a seasoned board-certified Ophthalmologist, Dr. Fleckner has led an impressive career offering a vast repertoire of extensive training and professional experience specializing in treating diseases affecting the retina, such as diabetic retinopathy and macular degeneration. He has garnered a laudable reputation as a Long Island Ophthalmologist, devoted to remaining up-to-date with the latest advancements that will benefit patients and striving to ensure that patients are always informed about their treatment.

To prepare for his acclaimed career, Dr. Fleckner completed his undergraduate studies with a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Duke University in 1989. Following graduation, he went on to obtain a Doctorate of Medicine degree from Tufts University School of Medicine in 1993. In the pursuit to further his education, he completed an ophthalmology residency at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey in 1997 and a surgical vitreoretinal fellowship at Massachusetts Eye and Ear, which is affiliated with Harvard Medical School.

Remaining at the forefront of his field, Dr. Fleckner has maintained active memberships and affiliations with professional organizations as a Diplomat of the American Board of Ophthalmology and the National Board of Medical Examiners. He is also a fellow of the American Academy of Ophthalmology and the American Medical Association.

Dr. Fleckner has leveraged his expertise as a highly sought after speaker, lecturing, and teaching other doctors about diabetic eye disease and other topics. He has been recognized for his successes time and again, having been named a "Top Doctor" by Castle Connolly Medical Ltd, "Compassionate Doctor" by patient reviews, and "Patients' Choice" by patient reviews. He has been recognized by New York Super Doctors and by Newsday's list of Top Doctors on Long Island.

