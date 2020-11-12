Mark McIntyre Named A 2020 Top Lobbyist By The National Institute For Lobbying And Ethics

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this week, the premier lobbying and government relations association in Washington, the National Institute for Lobbying and Ethics (NILE), named Merchant McIntyre's very own Mark McIntyre one of its 2020...

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this week, the premier lobbying and government relations association in Washington, the National Institute for Lobbying and Ethics (NILE), named Merchant McIntyre's very own Mark McIntyre one of its 2020 Top Lobbyists.

"This is a significant achievement for Mark and our firm, said Brent Merchant, Principal and Co-Founder. "Being recognized for the successes we've helped our clients achieve, Mark's reputation among clients and colleagues, and his community and charity work speaks directly to the mission and values we hold dear at Merchant McIntyre Associates."

With its annual Top Lobbyists announcement, NILE strives to create a list that truly represents the government relations profession. Award winners are selected from trade associates, corporate representatives, large, and small firms. Those recognized are government relations leaders who work diligently every day without expecting recognition, while providing tremendous value for their clients.

"I greatly appreciate inclusion by NILE on this distinguished list," said Mark McIntyre. "The successes we've helped our clients achieve in 2020 are truly a team effort. Every member of Merchant McIntyre has contributed significantly — especially during a pandemic. All of us are deeply committed to even greater results in 2021."

For further information on NILE and the 2020 Top Lobbyists list, please refer to the NILE website at: https://lobbyinginstitute.com/2020/11/10/2020-top-lobbyist-recipients-announced/

Merchant McIntyre Associates is the leading federal government relations agency serving nonprofits and for-profit corporations that resonate with our values. Since 1994, MM professionals have excelled at achieving our clients' federal funding, legislative, regulatory, and policy objectives.

Our bipartisan agency is comprised of former Congressional staff, Executive Branch officials, grant writers, subject matter experts, and marketing professionals. Because we know how Washington works, we know how to make Washington work for you.

For more information please see: www.merchantmcintyre.com

