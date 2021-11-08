Mark Lavelle Named CEO As Former Magento/Adobe, And Sallie Mae Executives Join Disruptive Shipping Start-Up X Delivery

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- X Delivery is the first national shipping carrier created in over 50 years. It's tech-based and built to help high-volume D2C ecommerce brands grow. Within the last year, X has increased monthly revenue by 10X and has a rapidly expanding team. Some of the most innovative players in the technology and parcel industry are joining X Delivery to build the new era of shipping.

X Delivery is pleased to announce the addition of Mark Lavelle as CEO and three additions to its senior leadership team. Founder and former CEO Chris Guggenheim assumes the role of Executive Chair of the X Delivery Board of Directors.

Mark Lavelle , CEO Mark Lavelle has over 20 years of experience growing businesses at the intersection of commerce, payments, and internet technology. He's Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Deep Lake Capital. Previously, Mark was SVP of Commerce at Adobe as a result of the $1.7B acquisition of Magento where he was CEO. Other senior leadership roles include eBay, and PayPal. Mark was the cofounder of Bill Me Later, the first BNPL firm of its kind, now a part of PayPal.

has over 20 years of experience growing businesses at the intersection of commerce, payments, and internet technology. He's Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Deep Lake Capital. Previously, Mark was SVP of Commerce at Adobe as a result of the acquisition of Magento where he was CEO. Other senior leadership roles include eBay, and PayPal. Mark was the cofounder of Bill Me Later, the first BNPL firm of its kind, now a part of PayPal. Jason Woosley , SVP of Product and Technology Jason Woosley is a global technology executive, most recently the VP of Commerce Product & Platform at Adobe. Before that, he was the SVP of Product and Technology at Magento. He has served in executive roles at SmarterHQ, Volusion, and Homeaway.com. He has a BBA from University of Texas Austin and MBA from MIT .

is a global technology executive, most recently the VP of Commerce Product & Platform at Adobe. Before that, he was the SVP of Product and Technology at Magento. He has served in executive roles at SmarterHQ, Volusion, and Homeaway.com. He has a BBA from and MBA from . Peter Sheldon , VP of Strategy and Business Development Peter Sheldon is an experienced commercialization strategy executive. He was the Senior Director of Commerce Strategy at Adobe after serving as the VP of Strategy at Magento. Before that he was a VP at Forrester Research. He holds a Bachelor's degree from the University of Strathclyde .

is an experienced commercialization strategy executive. He was the Senior Director of Commerce Strategy at Adobe after serving as the VP of Strategy at Magento. Before that he was a VP at Forrester Research. He holds a Bachelor's degree from the . Brian Carp , Chief Financial Officer Brian Carp is an experienced finance executive who was previously the SVP of FP&A at Sallie Mae. Before that he was the Controller at Credit One Financial Solutions, and Division Controller at Barclaycard. He has a BS from Penn State and an MBA from Temple University .

"Customers want their packages faster than ever. Prime style delivery has set the bar high, making the delivery experience as important as product selection or check-out. Unfortunately, now that Merchants are seeing an explosion in demand for ecommerce experiences, the incumbent carriers are throttling capacity, raising prices and subverting a branded experience" explained Chris Guggenheim, Founder and Executive Chair at X. His solution? "We built a first-of-its-kind national carrier platform that unlocks nearly unlimited capacity to provide high-quality, flexible and transparent delivery for our clients and their customers. I'm thrilled to have this seasoned group of executives joining the team to help us deliver on our mission to Reimagine Delivery."

Why are top ecommerce brands switching to X Delivery?

If your company ships 500+ packages per day, you need to learn why today's high-growth brands are switching to X Delivery:

X provides nationwide ecommerce delivery. You don't need to build your own first, middle, and last mile logistics solution.

Warehouse-to-customer. X Delivery streamlines nation-wide shipments, limiting the need to store inventory in multiple warehouses.

Intelligent, API-connected network allows for sophisticated routing that decreases time in transit and increases cost efficiency.

X Delivery is building a clear, real-time tracking experience, helping clients stay connected to their customers.

We are making 2-Day Delivery the gold standard. X Delivery is obsessed with customer satisfaction and believes all shipments should arrive in 2 days or less.

Reduce emissions by up to 70% in the mid-mile. X Delivery has unlocked spare capacity within the national air carrier network to reduce the emissions when compared to inefficient hub-and-spoke carriers. ¹

It's easy to get started! X works with leading shipping software that you may already be using and partners with proven shipping partners to truck, sort, fly and deliver to your customers

Click here to see X's leadership team.

¹ Analysis conducted by the Global Supply Chain Laboratory at the Read Center from Texas A&M

About X DeliveryX Delivery connects high volume ecommerce brands to undiscovered nationwide shipping options. X Delivery streamlines the shipping process through technology, reliability, speed, and price. We leverage in-motion supply chain assets, from empty warehouses to local delivery services, and connect them to new technology. By connecting to our API, customers have access to multiple delivery options from anywhere in the country that out-of-the-box shipping tech platforms do not offer.

Media Contact: Pete HilloweHead of Marketing516-661-9715 323201@email4pr.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mark-lavelle-named-ceo-as-former-magentoadobe-and-sallie-mae-executives-join-disruptive-shipping-start-up-x-delivery-301418116.html

SOURCE X Delivery