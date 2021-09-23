Mark Gregory Receives The 2021 Award Of Attainment From The Canadian Public Relations Society

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS) announced public relations consultant and educator Mark Gregory as the recipient of the 2021 Award of Attainment. The award, which celebrates dedication to the profession and activities that go above and beyond the call of duty, was presented to Gregory virtually during Cultivate 2021, the CPRS Virtual Conference on Sept. 21.

During his more than 35-year career, Gregory has been a senior executive to government, corporate and non-profit organizations. He has been both an active volunteer within CPRS, as president of CPRS Hamilton, as well as to the greater business community including the chair of Burlington's Economic Development Corporation. Further, when the COVID 19 pandemic caused immense strain on the agriculture sector due to supply chain and labour shortages, Gregory created Farmwork to Feed Canada, a non-profit organization that assisted Canadian agriculture and agri-food organizations communicate with Canadians.

"It is my pleasure and honour to nominate Mark for the Award of Attainment. He is an exceptional leader and visionary, and always goes above and beyond to look for new ways to help clients, colleagues and community members," said nominator Mark Hunter LaVigne, APR, FCPRS. "Mark and his organization helped the Canadian agriculture sector and educate Canadians about our famers and food supply amid the disruption caused by COVID-19. I can't think of a more worthwhile candidate to receive this award."

"Thank you very much. I'm deeply humbled to accept the Award of Attainment this year. I share this honor with approximately 200 communicators from across Canada who, as volunteers, told the story of farmers and producers amid COVID-19 and worked to build understanding and trust to the food system in such uncertain and challenging times," said Gregory."I'm especially grateful to my colleague Mark LaVigne, a Farmwork to Feed Canada founding member, who nominated me for the award. Thanks also goes out to my amazing community of PR professionals for the inspirational leadership. A well-earned 'shout-out' to Dave Rowney APR, FCPRS, Joel Levesque APR, FCPRS, Sandy Manners APR, FCPRS, Andrea Collins APR, FCPRS, Rick Mauro APR, FCPRS, Charlene Gaudet APR, FCPRS, Crystal Wood, APR, John Kageorge APR, Michelle James and Judy Bosewell and many others," he continued. "Together with dozens of young, talented practitioners like Amra Durakovic, Kate Ayres, Hanlon Wu, Nupur Abrol, and Adaobi Ifeanyi who generously shared their energy, expertise, and experience with their fellow Canadians in ways that made a difference and burnished the reputation of our industry."

"I am also very proud of the role senior members of our communications community played as Farmwork to Feed Canada volunteers who, at the height of the pandemic, mentored new professionals on our team and provided invaluable opportunities to for them to gain experience and jumpstart their careers."

"I'd like to share what I've learned from my Farmwork to Feed Canada adventure. First, 'you don't get, if you don't ask'. Never be afraid to reach out to your fellow communicators, when you need help. We have an incredibly generous community. As Vince Power, APR, FCPRS said, 'you get what you give'. If you want value from your CPRS membership, get involved in your local chapter. And finally, there's profound truth in the maxim that one person can make a difference. So, the next time you have a dream or a big idea, act on it."

The CPRS Award of Attainment recognizes outstanding achievement and service to public relations. It is presented to a CPRS member whose personal activities and leadership have gone above and beyond the call of duty or responsibility to an employer or client, resulting in a pronounced contribution to the status and acceptance of public relations as a whole. It was one of 10 Major and Special Awards presented this year.

