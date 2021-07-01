Mark Ganz, Former CEO At Cambia Health Solutions, Joins Innovaccer's Strategic Advisory Board

Ganz brings more than 25 years of healthcare leadership experience to help Innovaccer build the future of health on the Innovaccer Health Cloud.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading healthcare technology company Innovaccer Inc. announced that Mark Ganz, former CEO at Cambia Health Solutions, will join its Strategic Advisory Board. In his new role, Ganz will help Innovaccer drive innovation and advance the Innovaccer Health Cloud, the company's platform for powering the future of health.

Ganz has more than 25 years of leadership experience at several payer and provider healthcare organizations. He is a board member at Portland General Electric, the University of Portland, the Cascade Pacific Council, Boy Scouts of America, Tournament Golf Foundation, and the Coalition to Transform Advanced Care (C-TAC). He is also a member of the Healthcare Executives Study Society, the Health Evolution Summit leadership circle, and the Aspen Group, an interdisciplinary group of senior leaders in healthcare policy and innovation.

For two decades, Ganz led Cambia in reimagining and reshaping healthcare to be more empathetic, transparent, and economically sustainable. Under Mark's leadership, Cambia was one of only 125 global companies to receive designation as the World's Most Ethical Corporations (3 year recipient). He was recognized by Modern Healthcare magazine as one of the "100 Most Influential in Health Care" in 2018 and 2019. He has also received the Health Care Transformer of the Year award, the Oregon Governors' Gold Award, and a Sojourns Award in 2020.

Ganz has been a long time advocate for patient-centered and economically sustainable healthcare transformation for individuals and families in the U.S. His leadership experience and ability to scale cost-effective and profitable growth strategies will help Innovaccer eliminate data barriers in the U.S. healthcare system. His vision aligns with the company's mission of connecting and curating the world's data to make it accessible and useful.

"In addition to Innovaccer's technical prowess, the company is deeply committed to making a substantial difference for individuals and families in healthcare," said Ganz. "The company is passionate about creating a singular and integrated experience for people in their healthcare journeys. I'm excited to join them in their efforts."

"Healthcare is undergoing rapid transformation, and companies need to harness the power of data to improve both clinical and financial outcomes," said Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer. "We are proud to be working with many of the leading companies across healthcare to help them unify their data silos, create a holistic view of their patients, and accelerate digital transformation. I'm thrilled to welcome Mark to the team and confident that his guidance will support our efforts to build the future of health on the Innovaccer Health Cloud."

Innovaccer Inc. is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to helping healthcare care as one. The Innovaccer Health Cloud unifies patient data across systems and settings and empowers healthcare organizations to rapidly develop scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes. Innovaccer's solutions have been deployed across more than 1,000 care settings in the U.S., enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped organizations integrate medical records for more than 24 million people and generate more than $600 million in savings. Innovaccer is recognized as a Best in KLAS vendor for 2021 in population health management and a No. 1 customer-rated vendor by Black Book.

