Mark Bushway, Chief Supply Chain Officer at UNFI. (Photo: Business Wire)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) - Get United Natural Foods, Inc. Report ("UNFI"), today announced that it has appointed Mark Bushway as its new Chief Supply Chain Officer effective January 3, 2022. Bushway, who currently serves as President of UNFI's Atlantic Region, will take on leadership of the Company's fulfillment network across North America, consisting of 56 distributions centers serving more than 30,000 customer locations.

Mark Bushway, Chief Supply Chain Officer at UNFI.

Bushway's immediate focus will be on UNFI's existing fulfillment network strategy, while continuing to build out cross-selling capabilities, identifying distribution center expansions and accelerating network optimization & automation initiatives. He'll also continue working closely with his peers in UNFI's sales organization to ensure customer insights and feedback are considered in all fulfillment network day to day activities. Bushway will report to Eric Dorne, UNFI's Chief Operating Officer.

"Mark is a terrific fit to lead our fulfillment network," said Dorne. "Having led our Atlantic Region for the past three years, he fully understands the evolving needs of our customers and will bring his experience and expertise to bear in support of their unique needs today and in the future. Most importantly, he knows our culture and how critical it is that we take care of our people, continuing all our initiatives to help position UNFI as an employer of choice across North America."

Prior to leading UNFI's Atlantic Region, Bushway spent the previous eight years as vice president of distribution, for UNFI's Atlantic Region, where he was responsible for all operational and financial performance at eight distribution centers. Bushway also served as director of real estate and construction as well as held operations roles over his 18-year tenure with UNFI. Prior to UNFI, Bushway spent 14 years in leadership positions of increasing responsibility for C&S Wholesale Grocers.

About United Natural Foods

UNFI is North America's premier food wholesaler delivering the widest variety of products to customer locations throughout North America including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce retailers, and food service customers. By providing this deeper 'full-store' selection and compelling brands for every aisle, UNFI is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers everywhere. Today, UNFI is the largest publicly traded grocery distributor in America. To learn more about how UNFI is Fueling the Future of Food, visit www.unfi.com.

