Mark Bernacki Named Chief Underwriting Officer Of Amwins

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amwins, a global distributor of specialty insurance products and services, today announced the appointment of Mark Bernacki to the newly created position of chief underwriting officer, effective immediately.

In this role, Bernacki will be responsible for overseeing the underwriting performance of the company's $3+ billion delegated authority business, which will include continued investments in actuarial capabilities, claims, portfolio management, and underwriting oversight. Additionally, he will continue to focus on building capacity and growing Amwins' alternative risk capabilities, with a particular focus on Bermuda and London, two key growth areas for the firm.

"Mark is an exceptional individual who has served as an integral part of our leadership team," said Scott M. Purviance, chief executive officer of Amwins. "Focusing on underwriting integrity while driving value for our carrier partners and clients, Mark's skills and experience will prove invaluable as the company grows and executes our 150-year vision."

In addition to building upon Amwins' underwriting integrity and infrastructure, Bernacki will focus on expanding global underwriting capacity, expanding key market relationships, and developing new products and programs. He will continue to oversee operations for Amwins Special Risk Underwriters - Amwins' in-house underwriting facility offering capacity exclusively through Amwins brokers.

"It has been a privilege to be part of the Amwins team for the past two years, and I look forward to growing our underwriting capabilities while continuing to innovate with new products," said Bernacki. "At Amwins, we fundamentally believe insurance is both a relationship and data-driven business; harnessing the best of these within our entrepreneurial culture will fuel success for our clients and capacity partners alike."

About AmwinsAmwins is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the United States, dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 155 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $23 billion annually. To learn more, visit www.amwins.com.

