Marizyme, Inc. Appoints Veteran Business Executive Julie Kampf To Board

JUPITER, Fla., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marizyme, Inc. (OTCQB:MRZM), a publicly traded global biotechnology company developing products to reduce the burden of ischemia-reperfusion injury in tissue grafting, organ transplant, and other surgical indications, announced today that it has named veteran business executive Julie Kampf as an Independent Member of its Board of Directors.

"Ms. Kampf will provide invaluable guidance as an Independent Member of Marizyme's Board of Directors as the company accelerates clinical and commercial development and puts a concurrent emphasis on revenue generation in the year ahead," said Dr. Neil J. Campbell, Marizyme's CEO, President and Board Member. "She has a stellar reputation as a global business executive and thought leader in the life science arena."

Ms. Kampf has more than 30 years' experience as a global business executive and thought leader on talent and diversity in the life science industries and on not-for-profit Boards. She is currently CEO of JBK Associates International, a full-service executive talent solutions firm, with a specialty in life sciences, which she founded in 2003. Prior to founding JBK and moving into the life science industry, Ms. Kampf held positions of increasing responsibility that focused on product development, marketing, sales and organizational development.

Ms. Kampf has significant not-for-profit board and advisory committee experience, is deeply committed to enhancing the careers and well-being of other women and has won numerous awards. She was recognized as one of New Jersey's Best 50 Women in Business, an Enterprising Woman of The Year, an Ernst & Young Entrepreneurial Winning Woman and a Brava Smart CEO Winner. In 2013 and 2009, Ms. Kampf was recognized as one of PharmaVoice's 100 most inspiring people in the life science industry.

Ms. Kampf earned a BA in Political Science from the University of Rhode Island where she minored in Marketing.

Ms. Kampf commented, "I am excited to join Marizyme's board and to support the company as it builds its promising suite of therapies that address unmet needs in diseases with high mortality and costs."

About Marizyme, Inc.Marizyme is an integrated life sciences company dedicated to the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies that minimize mortality and costs in the acute care space. The Company's flagship product, DuraGraft ®, is an intra-operative vascular graft storage solution that inhibits endothelial damage and leads to improved clinical outcomes by reducing the incidence of complications associated with vein graft failure in bypass surgery. DuraGraft enhances coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) surgical outcomes by significantly reducing major adverse cardiac events such as repeat revascularization and myocardial infarction. DuraGraft is approved for use in the EU and several Asian countries but is not yet approved for use in the U.S. Marizyme is also focused on the development and marketing of products based on its clinically tested and previously patented protease-based therapeutic Krillase ® platform. Krillase is not approved for use in the U.S. For more information about Marizyme, visit www.marizyme.com.

