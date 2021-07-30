Maritime Information Market To Grow By USD 736.98 Million |Technavio

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Maritime Information Market report has been added to Technavio's offering.

The market is anticipated to witness healthy growth at a CAGR of over 8%. This growth can be attributed to the need to comply with strict regulations. However, the high cost of implementation can hamper the growth of the market during the next few years.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Maritime Information Market Analysis Report by End-user (Commercial and Government), Application (MIA, MIP, VT, and AIS), and Geography ( Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2020-2024".

The maritime information market is driven by the need to comply with strict regulations. In addition, the increase in seaborne trade is anticipated to boost the growth of the maritime information market.

Major Five Maritime Information Companies:

FLIR Systems Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

Inmarsat Group Ltd.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Maritime Information Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2019-2024)

Commercial - size and forecast 2019-2024

Government - size and forecast 2019-2024

Maritime Information Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2019-2024)

MIA - size and forecast 2019-2024

MIP - size and forecast 2019-2024

VT - size and forecast 2019-2024

AIS - size and forecast 2019-2024

Maritime Information Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2019-2024)

Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024

- size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - size and forecast 2019-2024

- size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - size and forecast 2019-2024

